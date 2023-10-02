Have a blast with any of the 7 best comedy movies on Prime Video.

Mean Girls, a movie that every comedy lover should see at some point in their life.

Did you know that laughing is good for your health? Yes, laughter helps you relieve stress, stimulates the heart and circulation, relaxes the muscles, improves the immune system and increases the endorphins that are released in the brain. For this reason, today we will tell you what they are the 7 best comedy movies on Prime Video in 2023. Ideal for laughing out loud alone or with your family!

Comedy films are one of the most popular genres in the world, they are designed to bring contagious laughter to their audience and their main characteristic is to be cheerful. However, no one can deny that there are moments when sadness appears in these types of stories. Similarly, Most of the time they will make you happy with their happy ending.

These are the 7 best comedy movies on Prime video

Do you want to have a nice time? Well, do it by watching some of the best comedy movies on Prime Video, because this will help you be a healthier person, laugh until your stomach hurts, not think about problems and relieve stress almost immediately. Remember that Prime provides the laughs and you only provide the click.

The diaryof Bridget Jones

Who hasn’t heard of this iconic movie? Starring Reneé Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grand, Britget Jones’s Diary It’s one of those movies that never, ever goes out of style.. The plot of this film is that Bridget is about to turn 32 years old, seeing that she has not achieved many things with her life, she decides to take the reins and makes a list in her diary with four purposes. Which range from getting a boyfriend, losing weight to quitting smoking. She will make you laugh from start to finish!

Year: 2001Approximate duration: 97 minutes

Watch Bridget Jones’s Diary on Amazon Prime Video

Untouchable

If drama and comedy films are your thing, then Untouchable could be the perfect option for you. Starring François Cluze and Omar Sy, this film tells you about Phillipe, a millionaire who became disabled after a paragliding accident.

Phillipe, he couldn’t do anything by himself anymore and he has to hire someone to take care of him and help him. Driss, a young man who comes from a marginal neighborhood and has money problems, will be hired for this position. Although these characters do not get along at first, over time they will find a friendship that will unite them for life.

Year: 2012Approximate duration: 108 minutes

Watch Untouchable on Amazon Prime Video

game night

Do you like action comedies? Well this is a good alternative for you. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler, Max and Anie are a cute couple who love games. Every week they get together with their friends for a night of fun, but Every time their games get out of control because they are very competitive.

Brooks, decide Take game night to the next level by planning a kidnapping. The problem is that they will no longer know what is real or what is fake and they will have to face a chaotic night.

Year: 2018Approximate duration: 99 minutes

Watch Game Night on Amazon Prime Video

Better single

If you are among friends and you don’t know what to watch, We recommend you search on Prime Video for a movie called Best Single Women. This film stars Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann.

The romantic comedy shows you Alice: a woman who breaks up with her boyfriend because she felt she was stuck. This will cause her to begin an adventure through the world of singleness and she will meet Robin who will help her discover the New York of singles.

Year: 2016Approximate duration: 110 minutes

Watch Best Singles on Amazon Prime Video

American Pie

One of the best comedy movies of all time. If you have never seen American Pie, then you are not part of generation Z, but don’t worry, whenever you want you can enjoy one of the best comedy movies that Prime Video has in its catalog, even if it is not suitable for those under 18 years of age.

Starring Jason Biggs, Sean William Scott and Chris Cleinn. This movie tells you about the teenager Jim who is discovered watching a XXXX movie by his father. Jim has never been intimate with a girl and that is why he makes a pact with his friends that consists of have sex before their last school year comes to an end.

Year: 1999Approximate duration: 95 minutes

Watch American Pie on Amazon Prime Video

Bad Girls

If we are talking about comedies this is it one of the most iconic films of the genre, so much so that the years go by and we still see it, a classic of classics. Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried. Here you will enter the life of teenager Cady who has moved from Africa to the United States and will start at a new school.

Accustomed to her old life, Cady finds it difficult to adapt to this new stage, but little by little she understands what the ecosystem of her new school is and that if she wants to belong to the popular ones, she will have to become friends with Regina, a girl who has the power. that everyone does what she wants. Do you like these types of stories? Also take a look at this article with the best teen series on Amazon Prime Video.

Year: 2004Approximate duration: 1h 38 min

Watch Mean Girls on Amazon Prime Video

Jumanji

Prime video has movies for all audiences, If you have children at home and they want to spend a fun afternoon, Jumanji is the solution. Starring Robin William, Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, it tells the story of Alan, a boy who was the son of a famous magnate dedicated to the footwear industry. In one of the many visits Alan made to his father’s factory, he finds a board game called Jumanji.

When he gets home, Alan realizes that he needs another player and decides to call his neighbor Sarah to play with him. When they start they realize that everything the game says happens in real life, Alan gets sucked into the game and won’t come out until another player rolls a 5 or 8. After 25 years pass, Peter and his sister Judy find the game and decide to play, which brings Alan back. It is a film full of emotion and fun.

Year: 1996Approximate duration: 100 minutes

Watch Jumanji on Amazon Prime Video

