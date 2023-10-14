Have a blast with any of the 7 best classic movies on Disney+.

Dumbo, a classic that every lover of the Disney world should see.

Join the conversation

If we talk about classic films, we cannot forget the giant with the mouse ears, since you have seen his films since you were children and you have surely grown up watching them break world records. Apart from this, they teach us the value of friendship, loyalty and love, but the most important thing is that they have shown us how magic can be present at any time in life. Therefore, we will show you what they are the best 7 classic movies on Disney+ 2023. You will love them!

Classic cinema refers to those films that are classified as a work of art that adhere to the same guidelines such as aesthetics, theme, sound and ideology, it can be said that they are traditional, and in short, there is no something that comes out breaks with your style. It’s no secret to anyone that Disney has a lot of classicsso it is difficult to choose one among so many varieties.

These are the 7 best classic movies on Disney+ 2023

If there is one thing certain in life, it is that Disney is the best at making movies that last in your memory until eternity. If you are on the street and hear a phrase from a Disney movie or song, you will probably recognize it instantly because most of them are worldwide references. Take a look at the the best 7 classic movies on Disney+ 2023 and draw your own conclusions.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Of Disney’s first successful films we have Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a classic of classics that you should not miss. Snow White is a sweet princess with a very striking beauty, which makes her stepmother envy her because she has always wanted to be the most beautiful in the kingdom. Every day the queen asks her magic mirror to confirm if she is the most beautiful of hers but one day, he tells her that she is no longer the most beautiful of hers, that she is now Snow White.

The queen decides that it is time to have Snow White killed and she hires a hunter to take her to a forestbut he abandons her in the forest and, lost, she arrives at the house of the seven dwarfs.

Year:1941Approximate duration: 1h 23min

Watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Disney+

The jungle book

If we are talking about Disney classics, the Jungle Book is one of the best. Its soundtrack stays in your memory forever. A film that tells you the life of Mowgli a boy who is abandoned in the jungle and raised by wolves. When Mowgli grows up he already knows the entire jungle and the animals that live in it and this makes him easily get along in that environment with his great friends Bagheera who is a panther and Baloo who is a bear.

Year:1968Approximate duration: 1h 18min

Watch The Jungle Book on Disney+

The Lion King

In the count of the best Disney Plus classics, The Lion King had to be there because yes, and this movie It teaches you everything from how to live your life without worries, to the responsibilities you have to face throughout it..

Simba is a lion cub who idolizes his father King Mufasa. Therefore, Simba wishes to be the next king, but before he achieves this goal, He must face a series of obstacles and adventures throughout his life that will help him assume the throne that Scarhis evil uncle took him away by force.

Year:1994Approximate duration: 1h 18min

See The Lion King on Disney

Cinderella

One of Disney’s iconic films is Cinderella, a young woman who is abused by her stepmother and stepsisters and made to take care of the housework. One day the prince arrives in the kingdom and for this reason they will have a dance to get him a wife. The stepmother and stepsisters will go to that ball, but not before bothering and locking up Cinderella so that she does not go out or go to the ball.

Then, her fairy godmother appears, the one who will help her attend the ball with one condition, You shouldn’t stay until midnight. For this reason, Cinderella runs out of the ball and leaves her glass slipper behind, so the prince will do everything in his power to find the beautiful girl he danced with that night.

Year:1950Approximate duration: 1h 15min

Watch Cinderella on Disney+

Bambi

Who hasn’t cried with Bambi? It is one of the best classics that Disney Plus has in history. The film tells you about a spring in which Bambi, the new prince of the forest, is born, who will little by little explore the world around him. Making new friends like the rabbit Tambor and the skunk Flower. Thus he will have endless adventures where he will gain a lot of learning. Bambi, he will learn the meaning of love, how to learn to let go of your loved ones and grow up.

Year:1950Approximate duration: 1h 08min

Watch Bambi on Disney+

Dumbo

When you were little, did you ever hear about how babies come into the world? Well, this story is what your parents probably told to avoid the real explanation. The Storks were handing the babies to their respective mothers.. Mrs. Dumbo was waiting for her baby and when she arrives she realizes that Dumbo is a very special baby because he has very big ears, for this reason, the little elephant is excluded and made fun of. Mrs. Dumbo is imprisoned for defending him from a human child who was bothering him.

Then, Dumbo discovers a little mouse who becomes his friend and helps him go through endless adventures to become the most famous elephant of all time. You’ll have to see it to guess what made him a star. A Disney+ movie worth downloading to treasure forever.

Year:1944Approximate duration: 1h 04min

Watch Dumbo on Disney+

Mary Poppins

Within The 7 best classic Disney Plus movies are the wonderful Mary Poppins, a film about a nanny who, apart from taking care of the Banks’ children, will bring magic to their lives. You will be able to appreciate fantasy, dances and songs that make this classic a fun movie to entertain the family.

Year:1965Approximate duration: 2h 19min

Watch Mary Poppins on Disney+

On the other hand, we invite you to see this article with the best 15 Disney+ movies and series. You will love them!

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.