Aliens and extraterrestrials are not only a theme that is used in Western films and series, since You can also find many animes that deal with this interesting topic., although with its own characteristics and rules. And if you are a fan of these plots of invaders that come from other worlds, here we will list some of the best Japanese series that you can watch.

The world of anime has a lot of unique genres and series, but there is also content that tackles these alien themes in its own way and they are really interesting. So, if you are passionate about everything unknown and these plots, then you have come to the right place, because we will list the best alien animes. From Dragon Ball Z to others not so mainstream.

GANTZ

We start this list with GANTZ, which It is one of the greatest exponents of science fiction anime and aliens. This is a somewhat interesting and different story.

Two friends die trying to save a beggar, but are transported to a room, right in front of a black sphere. This is when the real game begins, as they will have to face a lot of aliens and other threats that are unknown to most people.

It should be noted that this work has many quite crude scenes of explicit violence. And it is because of this, as well as the topics it addresseswhich is also considered one of the best Seinen anime.

Parasyte

We continue with the great classics of alien and science fiction anime. On this occasion, we will tell you about Parasytea series that literally addresses an invasion from another planet.

Extraterrestrial beings are parasites that They are visiting earth to take control of humans. However, one of these beings ends up in the body of the protagonist, so both will work together to avoid this problem and eliminate this great threat that lies on the planet. It is one of the most recommended works.

Terra Formars

If you are one of the people who suffers from a phobia of cockroachesthen you should stay away from this anime, because it is about these insects that have mutated and have become a great threat to humanity.

The premise of this story is quite simple, because Humanity has sent cockroaches and mold to the planet Mars to experiment and find out if they could survive in these conditions. What they did not count on was that these insects would evolve and become dangerous creatures that would not hesitate to try to kill people.

However, humanity will not give up so easily, so he sends a group of elite soldiers to put an end to this plague. It is definitely an interesting plot with a lot of action on another planet.

Urusei Yatsura

Did you ever think that an alien invasion could be a comedy-filled event? Well the answer is yes and this anime is the proof of it.

This is an interesting story, because the aliens have reached a kind of pact with humanity. However, the daughter of the leader of this space race has fallen in love with a young man. And this is what will trigger a series of hilarious situations, because this girl does not know what is normal and that she is not normal on the planet.

The protagonist of this story is Ataru Moroboshi, a boy who has been characterized by having bad luck and now he has been involved in this very strange situation, because an alien has fallen in love with him. In fact, the “girl” thinks that the young man wants to marry her.

Gintama

The main characteristic that defines Gintama is that It is a comedy series that is not afraid to parody other works popular. Therefore, it is normal that it addresses alien themes frequently. In fact, it is known that this series has shown its own representation of Frieza, the Evil Emperor from Dragon Ball.

But beyond all those comic performances, jokes and parodies, Gintama It is an anime with its own storywhich is highly recommended, as it is about a young man who preserves his samurai essence in a world that, little by little, has lost these warriors.

This is an anime you shouldn’t miss, though If you are not interested in those invented archesyou should know how to watch Gintama without filler.

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z es one of the best shonen anime of all time and one of the most popular. However, the sequel to Toriyama’s work, and all of its seasons, also belong to the alien genre.

And, in fact, the protagonist comes from another planet. This is something that has always been clear in the work, because that is what, as a child, explained his incredible strength, as well as his characteristic tail. Although, he would eventually lose her.

Dragon Ball Z, sequel to Dragon Ball, is an anime that goes deeper into this space plotsince there are aliens who travel to planet Earth to conquer or destroy it, like Vegeta and Nappa in the first saga, for example.

There is a lot of space races that have a presence in the history of Dragon Ball Zmaking it one of the best alien series that you should not miss.

One Punch Man

One Punch Man It is one of the funniest anime, but also one of the best you can find on broadcast, since it does not take itself seriously nor does it pretend to be a super complicated work. In fact, its protagonist, Saitama, is a very calm and carefree young man.

This is a story of heroes and villains, but aliens are also very present. In fact, You can see alien races that travel to planet Earth to destroy it. And it is Saitama who must face these powerful creatures. Definitely, this is a work that you should consider, as it is fun and addictive.

