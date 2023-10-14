Using technology and incorporating it into a child’s life has many advantages and allows them to use it for many interesting things. Learning new things through videos on the Internet, helping us know where they are if they go out alone or even understanding that they want to have one at an age when everyone can already have one. Although there are many advantages associated with a mobile phone, We must not forget that there are also many risks and there are a series of things that we must explain to a minor when we give them their first mobile phone.

Although it will depend on each family and each mentality, imposing schedules or punishments can be a problem in the long run but establish some uses and standards Before giving the first mobile phone it may be most advisable to agree before handing it over.

Use schedules and limits

The first thing we must take into account when giving a teenager their first mobile phone is to establish a series of schedules that must be respected. This is simple considering that it is common for children to use technology from a young age through tablets at home, parents’ phones or even computers and video game consoles. Establishing a series of schedules and rules of use in terms of time is normal.

It will depend on each house, each routine, each person and each family, but it is advisable to establish a maximum time for going to sleep. Or, for example, agree that the mobile phone is not used during study hours or that it is not used at school or school. This will depend on each specific situation and what was agreed at home.

In addition, we can also set rules like don’t go to sleep with your phone next to it or do not use it on the table while you are having dinner or eating as a family. And also apply it to the example that adults should give about this practice…

Photos and videos

Another of the fundamental aspects that we must take into account when giving a phone to a minor is the use of photographs or videos, of all kinds. Not to bother or set limits but for your safety, it is important that we explain that there are photographs or videos that you should never send. Intimate photographs, photographs without clothes, photographs in a swimsuit… You should not send them to anyone who asks for them, nor to friends or partners.

Furthermore, we must make it clear that it is not only important not to send our own photos but Also never forward compromised photos or videos of anyone. Neither send them to other people nor forward them when they reach us. Even, as some specialists and pediatricians explain, it is recommended that the minor know that spreading this type of content is a crime and that they should repress the person who sent it to them so that they do not continue doing so.

Be careful with strangers

Although there are many people we don’t know who talk to us through social networks like TikTok or Instagram or Twitter, we must always make it clear that we cannot meet strangers. Maybe they are apparently lovely people and nice people who want to meet with us, have a coffee, be friends or even go to the gym together. But never and under no circumstances should you meet strangers, even if they seem cool.

Threats, insults

Logically, another issue to deal with before handing over your first cell phone is cyberbullying or insults and threats. Never and under no circumstances should you use the phone to insult anyone through messages or WhatsApp groups, but neither to harass a person through messages and calls. And, although it may seem common to many adults, it should not be used to humiliate or criticize anyone through these means.

All this is a crime and we must make it clear from the first use. There will be many cases where teenagers see other peers doing it and we need to make that clear.

Furthermore, it is also essential to explain that if he is the victim you must communicate it. If someone insults, threatens or harasses you through these means, we must make it clear that it is important to communicate it to an adult and that they will always receive the support they need.

Other people’s cell phones

Another fundamental aspect that we must pay attention to is the use of our own mobile phone and the mobile phone of others. Unfortunately, cases of abuse of minors are common and one of the practices and abuses of these abusers is that of control of that person’s phone. It must be made clear, at all times, that we do not have to and should not allow our friends or our partners or future partners to read our cell phones. Just as we cannot ask anyone to read it, much less demand to do so.

Call attention

Furthermore, although it will depend on each person, it is also important to remember that one of the uses of the mobile phone for a minor is know that they are well. And that is why it is essential that the cell phone is not silent all the time and that calls are answered. Or, return them when you can speak or let them know through a WhatsApp message if you can’t respond at that moment and can do so later.