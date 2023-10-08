Discover the most shocking adventures where Spider-Man breaks time barriers, from the version of 2099, to the emergence of the spider-verse or the alliance with unexpected heroes

Picture this: archaeologists from the future, overwhelmed by evidence of “ancient” Spider-Man web-slingers, debating whether our friendly neighbor was the greatest superhero of all time. Or perhaps think about Peter Parker having the option to alter his destiny When facing the most critical decision of his life: should he allow the radioactive spider to bite him again? Of course, the life of the New York superhero is not limited to swinging between the city’s skyscrapers. Oh, and by the way, he has also met Wolverine at some point in time. Did I get your attention? Let’s immerse ourselves in this universe.

The layers and twists of the journey

Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of the future, often crosses paths with Peter Parker in the past. As Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara finds himself trapped in our present on more than one occasion. A journey initiated by the events of the Spider-Verse, which culminated in a radical change in his life and in his relationship with Peter Parker. The detail? Here, time travel is not just a mere exercise in science fiction, but is also an exploration of heroism and responsibility that spans generations.

Doctor Octopus: ¿El Spider-Man Superior?

Things get even more complicated when Doctor Octopus takes control of Peter’s body. During his temporary disappearance, Doc Ock travels through the timeline and confronts the Inherents, a group of villains obsessed with hunting Spider-Men throughout history. Additionally, futuristic technology is installed in his suit, raising moral and ethical questions about what it means to be a “superior Spider-Man.”

Between duty and friendship: Spider-Man and Wolverine

Moral dilemmas aside for a moment, have you ever wondered what happens when the arachnid and Wolverine team up? Well, these two Marvel heroes, So different in temperament, they manage to find common ground as they navigate time together. Not only do they solve the mysteries of the past and the future, but they also discover the complexities of their own relationship, showing that heroism can take many forms and be found in the most unexpected people.

Moments of reflection: The reunion with Uncle Ben

To close, we cannot fail to mention an emotional chapter: number 500 of Amazing Spider-Man. In this story, Peter Parker has the opportunity to see his Uncle Ben one last time, reminding him of the meaning of the wall-crawler’s most iconic phrase: “With great power comes great responsibility.”. In the end, it is a story that pays deep tribute to the character we have all come to love.

Time travel and self-discovery: “Amazing Fantasy”

What happens when Peter Parker meets…Peter Parker? In a three-issue story arc titled “Amazing Fantasy,” part of the Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man series created by Chip Zdarsky, Joe Quinones, Joe Rivera, Jordan Gibson and Travis Lanham, our beloved Spider-Man travels in the time to ally himself with a younger version of himself. The setting is nothing more and nothing less than during the original era created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The interactions between the young Peter Parker of the House of Ideas’ Silver Age and the contemporary wall-crawler are both hilarious and completely authentic. Chip Zdarsky masterfully captures Peter’s diverse voices as he has matured and evolved over the decades of publishing. This story arc shows that Spider-Man needs more stories that involve time travel.

The multiverse weaves its web: The original Spider-Verse

What would it be like if Spider-Men and Spider-Women from different universes joined forces? The answer is found in the original Spider-Verse, a spider epic that crosses the multiverse. Created by Dan Slott and an all-star team of artists, this adventure sees various Spider-People jumping from universe to universe, and in some ways, across time as well. Each universe exists in its own time bubble, with versions of Spider-Man fighting crime in eras such as the 1600s, 1930s, and the 22nd century.

A team of “Web Warriors,” including Peter Parker from the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series and Miles Morales, travel to the strangest universes to recruit more heroes. They even enter the iconic “Spider-Man ’67” universe, origin of the famous “Spider-Man pointing” meme. This story adds an extra layer of complexity to the myth of the spider superhero, showing that his adventures can transcend not only time but also dimensions.