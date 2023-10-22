Surely you have been told at some point that you should dedicate yourself to what you really like, but perhaps what you like does not have a very broad professional outlet so you could not make a living from it, and they are partly right.

However, the great personalities that history has given consider that it is a fundamental part of success. do what you likeand yet, many reached the top doing what they loved.

And one of the great successful billionaires, Warren Buffett, has always expounded the importance of “doing what you love.”

The executive responded to a question about what he would like to do if he could start over, stating that “in the business world, the most successful people are those who do what they love.”

But long before I was a big billionaire I thought exactly the same thing. In a 1998 speech at the University of Florida he said the following: “I may have a job I like, but I have always worked at a job I liked. I loved it equally when I thought it was a big deal to win $1000. I recommend that you work in jobs that you like.”

Not only Warren Buffettbut Steve Jobs had basically the same philosophy.

Such as Steve Jobs noted in a speech to Stanford graduates: “You have to find what you like. Your work will occupy a large part of your life and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work.”

In this way, if you want to be successful in your professional life, try to do something that you like, obviously something that may have professional opportunities, but that you love doing because it is what you are going to dedicate the rest of your days to.