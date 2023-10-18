Halloween is just around the corner and many people like to prepare for it with a good horror movie marathon. If this is your case and you are looking for ideas, today we are going to propose 5 titles from the platform of Netflix with which to be quite scared – hey, or at least try to be, we already know that, like everything, it is a matter of how impressionable you are. She prepares the popcorn.

Sister death

This movie hasn’t even been released: it’s waiting for the October 27th, Halloween prelude to it. That will be when you can enjoy this prequel to Verónica, in which we now have as the protagonist Narcisa, a blind nun who already appeared in the original film, only now she is a young novice with supernatural powers who begins to work at a school (formerly a convent) as a teacher in post-war Spain. Shortly after joining, paranormal events will begin to occur that will worry everyone. Don’t forget to write it down in your agenda.

It

What a classic. If what you want is to start feeling chills today, you can do it with this remake from It. This film, based on the horror novel by the master Stephen King, presents us with a town in which many children begin to mysteriously disappear. A group of kids will decide to face their fears and confront their supposed perpetrator, a murderous clown.

Scream

We can’t talk about great classics and not mention Scream. Here we have this proposal 25 years later of the first Woodsboro massacre, with a new Ghostface once again terrorizing the teenagers and with many of the characters from then meeting again to confront him and stop the massacre. Now Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) will be the protagonist who won’t stop running away and screaming.

The Llorona

We could say that it is a movie of predictable scares… but effective in most cases, and that is enough for us to hit the odd boat on the couch in the dark of the night. We move to Los Angeles, in the 70s, when a single mother discovers that many of the legends that circulate around the city about a spirit of a woman who drowned her children and committed suicide in a river are true and now… he wants to do the same with his own.

Malasaña 32

Malasaña 32 is a horror film, inspired by real events and directed by Albert Pintó, in which a family decides to buy a house that has always been considered haunted. Obviously, no one can imagine that shortly after moving they will begin to suffer, being harassed with a spirit that will not let them live.

You are going to allow us to cheat a little with an extra that is not even a movie but a miniseries, but it’s so good that we think you’ll love enjoying it these days during the seven chapters it lasts. In it, a small coastal town will begin to experience paranormal events after the return home of a priest.

And you, what proposals do you have to see this Halloween 2023?