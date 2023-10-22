We continue our compilation of scary movies on the different streaming platforms and now we stop at Amazon Prime Video. The service also has a large collection of titles – so many that it was difficult for us to choose – among which you will surely find the perfect proposals to be very scared this Halloween. His grave.

Saw

Very recently we did a good review here of all the films in the Saw saga on the occasion of the premiere of its ninth film in theaters. Although you therefore have many variants to enjoy the “concept”, we believe that the first is still the best, due to the great surprise factor that he had and how terrifying it is to see how sadistic the human mind can be. In it we will meet two strangers who suddenly appear in what seems to be an abandoned bathroom with a corpse in the center. They don’t know how the hell they got there and finding out will be their biggest nightmare. We have to see it. The guaranteed thrill.

Hereditary

Be careful with this film because it received very good reviews at the time from the specialized press and it will surely not leave you indifferent. Annie Graham just lost her madre (with whom he did not live a exactly happy childhood) and receives his house as an inheritance. From that moment on, both she and her family begin to experience paranormal events, especially on the part of her children, who will experience very mysterious and disturbing apparitions.

REC

Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza surprised us in 2007 with a film that very few of us expected. And terror has never been the great specialty of the Spanish cinema, which made REC be received with even greater surprise and pleasure by the public. In it we meet Ángela Vidal, a reporter who accompanies a local fire patrol one night to show what her job is like. What she would never imagine is that one of the assists they provide will end up being the worst night of her life.

The purge

Many say that the scariest thing about this movie is that they believe it could one day be real. Leaving aside people’s dystopian aspirations, the truth is that this film gives that bad vibe and fear just to make us feel bad for Halloween, with an America in which for one night a year crime is legal, all types of criminal acts are permitted, including murders. There are no police or hospitals. It is the purge with all its consequences.

Smile

It has been difficult for us to choose just one more (we have good gems on Prime Video like Verónica, Midsommar and many others), but we are going to bet on Smile, which is also a fairly recent film, released in 2022. Directed by Parker Finn, in it We will see how after witnessing a strange and traumatic incident with a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter begins to experience terrifying and inexplicable events. The doctor will ultimately be forced to face her problematic past to survive and escape the terrifying new reality that haunts her and that she always has a common denominator: a smile.