The Boys has become one of the great pillars of the list of Prime Video titles. This is one of the most badass stories available on the platform and shows us a world in which superheroes exist, but not in the traditional way that we usually think. The world of The Boys is dark and, although there are superheroes everywhere, they are not going to behave like the ones we see in Marvel o DC. Superheroes have become a business run by Vought and They do what they want, how they want and when they want. They believe they are kings of the world and that can be catastrophic.

One of the ingredients that explains The success of The Boys is its satire towards the heroes of big companies. The characters of The Boys They are nothing more than grotesque and ironic versions of the best known ones. The patriot makes Superman, A-Train es The Flash and Profundo is a ruthless version of the iconic Aquaman of DC. These are the 5 most powerful characters in The Boys y Gen V:

Sam Riordan

Sam is one of the newest characters in The Boys after the premiere of Gen V. He is Golden Boy’s little brother and suffers from schizophrenia, which he worsened when he was given the Compound V. The full extent of the power of Sam, but he has already been shown to possess superhuman strength and endurance. In fact, Gen V taught how his body is tough enough to withstand the attacks of two of the school’s best students. Godolkin University.

Sam’s immense strength is on par with that of queen maeve and has used it to kill several heavily armed security guards. Sam is a good boy and, under normal circumstances, he wouldn’t be so dangerous, but his illness has turned him into a very unstable weapon.

Golden Boy

Luke Riordanalso know as Golden Boyis the best student in the Godolkin University. The young promise who is speculated to be the next great successor to El Patriota. Vought considers him to be a bestseller and that is why he is the company’s first choice to join the ranks of The seven. In addition to its great resistance to damage, Golden Boy has a wide variety of thermonuclear powers.

Golden Boy is Gen V’s version of the Human Torch as he can surround his entire body with a fiery aura that would be powerful enough to disintegrate a powerless human in just a few seconds. She can also control the fire coming from his body at will.

Stormfornt

When he introduced himself to Storm front in The Boys For the first time, the public saw her as a daring and very patriotic heroine who defended the most disadvantaged groups. Later, the world discovered that she was actually a sadistic and supremacist nazi. While he was chasing Kimiko and her brother, Storm front He went to great lengths to kill an African-American family for no reason, and proceeded to murder many other civilians in the same building in order to accomplish his goal.

Stormfront’s main powers are based on electrokinesis. The super can generate, control and manipulate electricity at complete will. The electric shocks it produces are painful and capable of incapacitating anyone.

Soldier Boy

Soldier Boy is a character that originated in the comic The Boyscreated by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Soldier Boy He was one of the members of the renowned group Paybackwhat is a kind of counterpart to the Avengers from Marvel. His character in the comic has an air of parody towards classic superheroes and is represented as a patriotic character with a somewhat clumsy personality.

Soldier Boy he’s the father of The patriot and it’s basically an arrogant version of Marvel’s Captain America. He is a master of hand-to-hand combat with superhuman strength and reflexes, and a specialist in any type of weapon.

The patriot

El Patriota is the big star of The Boys and is practically invincible. He is the leader of The seven and is considered the strongest superhero in the world. He is the result of experimentation and is able to kill other supers with relative ease. The patriot He is a sociopath who in reality he doesn’t care about humanitybut what the world thinks or has to say about him.

Homelander possesses superhuman strength, speed, durability, and hearing. Is one of the most ruthless versions of the iconic Superman that have ever been shown.

