Escuchar music on a speaker It is one of the pleasures of life. With smart devices it is very easy to connect via Bluetooth to enjoy your playlist, so today we show you the most original models available on AliExpress. The popular store has a large catalog of products that cannot be found elsewhere, including technology. Very cheap cell phones, tablets or headphones On AliExpress there are some offers that are worth it. But below you have some of the funniest portable speakers.

The advantage of these speakers is that can be carried everywhere and they have become essential when traveling. On AliExpress there is a great variety, but we have made a selection with the most curious models. They are greatly discounted thanks in large part to the AliExpress Super Offers that allow you Save a lot of money. It is also possible to apply seller coupons that are additional discounts for your purchase.

5 portable Bluetooth speakers to listen to music

These speakers are perfect to take on a trip. They are portable, small in size and very easy to use. However, it is also convenient to have your own helmets, so we recommend the Most popular Xiaomi headphones.

Zivei mini animal speaker: We start the list with a keychain-sized mini speaker that can even be carried in a pocket. It doesn’t have as much quality sound as a 50 euro speaker, but it does its job and is the most adorable speaker you’ve ever seen. It has an animal design that includes a cat, a dog, a panda bear and many more. In any case, the sound is clear and has a 3W audio driver. As an extra feature, it has a button to take photos remote and can be hung with a strap.Zivei mini animal speaker

Marvel MSP209 Speaker: Any Marvel fan would like to listen to their music on these speakers. They offer a surround sound and has very good user ratings. Stereo 3D sound has no latency and consumes little energy with an autonomy of 6 hours. It has a classic shape, but its design inspired by the marvel superheroes Spider-Man, Iron Man and Black Panther. Connects with Bluetooth 5.0 and can be used for answer calls hands-free because the voice is very clear. MSP209 Marvel Speaker

HM11 Portable Speaker: If you want something more classic, this speaker is also available shaped like an old radio. It has an incredible price and is a wireless device with Bluetooth 5.0. This results in high fidelity sound with a 3W driver. The speaker is resistant and waterproof which makes it perfect to take on a trip and is compatible with both iOS and Android.HM11 portable speaker

Disney Bluetooth Speaker: If you are looking for more quality, this Disney speaker is available on AliExpress that it is a wonder. It has a beautiful design composed of the speaker itself, a transparent dome and an LED light to give a touch of color. Inside there is a silhouette of Mickey Mouse on a basis where you put your name. Through its controls you can set light intensity, as well as the sound volume, among other things. It is equipped with a 52mm controller and the bass is reinforced so that the bass is deeper. It connects easily via Bluetooth 5.1 and has a 1800 mAh battery to listen to music for at least 7 hours.Disney Bluetooth Speaker

Divoom Timebox Evo portable speaker: Finally, there is this very original speaker that also serves as decoration. Has a self-programmable LED display 16 x 16 pixels that can be configured. It is a device where you can create pixelated figures with the mobile application and even convert it into a moving GIF. Offers high resolution audio to enjoy distortion-free stereo sound, even at high volumes. Due to its unique characteristics it can be converted into a very original gift If you want to surprise and now have a great discount applied. Divoom Timebox Evo portable speaker

