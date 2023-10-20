Of the five Nerazzurri teams built by the manager, the greatest certainties are this season: for Inzaghi the mission is even more the second star…

Filippo Conticello-Davide Stoppini

20 October – MILAN

The first real Inter with Beppe Marotta at the helm was that of 2019-20. There has been a lot of talk about revolution around the team this season. But in that summer four years ago the Nerazzurri completely changed their face. Antonio Conte arrived on the bench, Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan were ousted from retirement even before being sold. With them was sent away Ivan Perisic, who 12 months later would become one of the secrets of the Italian flag. The transfer coup was that of Lukaku, complete with back and forth with Manchester United and the rejected inclusion of Juventus. Barella landed with the Belgian in Appiano, together with that illusory firework called Sensi, who very quickly succumbed to injuries. In defense in Milan, Godin was taken (zero). But the starting defender was already at home. Because Conte saw a certain Bastoni in training and quickly fell in love with him, so much so that the left-handed player stole the Uruguayan’s place in just a few weeks. It was Suning’s last major investment market: Eriksen was also signed in January. That Inter cultivated the Scudetto dream for a long time, only to slow down before the pandemic. The feat that Conte came closest to was in the Europa League. In August the final against Sevilla was played in Cologne, succumbing to errors in the series and bad luck. Antonio threatened to resign, the famous top management of Villa Bellini served to put the pieces back together. The following year’s Inter tricolor had already been born and no one knew it yet.