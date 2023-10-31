Wireless headphones for all budgets.

Los most popular headphones They are in-ear, light and wireless. This usually means that they use Bluetooth technology to connect to any compatible device, which makes them very useful at any time. Currently there are a large number of models available and well-known brands like Xiaomi, Lenovo or OnePlus. If you don’t know which ones to buy, we propose here a selection with the cheaper helmets that can be purchased on AliExpress.

This store is famous for incredible prices and in its catalog there are many technology products. Mobile phones, tablets or headphones with discounts that will save you a lot of money. It is about the AliExpress SuperOffers, but you can also use seller coupons as additional discounts in the purchasing process. Another advantage is that the shipping is totally free and they are official products.

5 wireless headphones that are worth it

These headphones are perfect for listening to music, podcasts and whatever you want with enough quality. It is the most recommended to take everywhere, but at home you can use the most original Bluetooth speakers which are on AliExpress.

realme Buds Air 3 Neo: helmets with excellent ratings and a modern design with curved edges. This makes them especially comfortable in the ear, as they fit perfectly. They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 technology that connects immediately and a smart algorithm that suppresses background noise to achieve perfect isolation. As for sound, they have 10 mm diaphragms that offer a shocking sound with more vibrant bass. Lastly, it is worth mentioning that they have an IPX5 rating which makes them very water resistant.realme Buds Air 3 Neo

OnePlus Nord Buds 2– New BassWave algorithm dynamically enhances sound for a more balanced listening experience. The result is a deeper bass sound and clear voices. They have active noise cancellation, a technology capable of block up to 25 dB, and a long-lasting battery. You are guaranteed at least 36 hours of autonomy with the charging case and 7 hours of playback. These OnePlus helmets have a curious particularly light design and with IP55 rating against water and sweat. Perfect for training.OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Lenovo LP40: the cheapest on this list, a price that is not at odds with quality. They are wireless headphones with Faster and more stable Bluetooth 5.1. It is a very fast connection to make pairing. They have a semi-intraural ergonomic design, as the curved surface of the headphones gently adapts to the ear. It has a built-in microphone to answer calls and a high quality premium sound with balanced treble, midrange and bass. The sound is exceptional.Lenovo LP40

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro: These helmets are Xiaomi best sellers. Have 35 dB noise cancellation They effectively reduce excess noise to focus on what’s important. And that includes the outside noise from parks, cafes or offices. It has a 9 mm diaphragm that offers a sound with many details. And its battery can last up to 28 hours with charging case to enjoy music for up to 6 hours consecutively. It also has touch controls and IPX4 rating against water splashes or sweat.Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro– These premium headphones are half price and are the best on this list. They have intelligent and adaptive noise cancellation that can reduce 40 dB of ambient noise. Its curved design stands out, very comfortable to wear for hours and it has a wireless connection of low latency with Bluetooth 5.2. Regarding the battery, it lasts 38 hours with the charging case, 10 hours of playback and 10 minutes of charging. A high-end model that has a spectacular price.OnePlus Buds Pro

