Red triumph at Mugello. On the final day of the Ferrari World Finals, the Prancing Horse embraced its fans, who flocked en masse to the Mugello racetrack for the event which every year allows them to merge almost physically with the great passion they have for the Maranello company.

A riot of banners, caps, t-shirts and red flags that united the public in a jubilant crowd, waiting to applaud the feat achieved by Ferrari with the success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P number 51 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi , James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, without forgetting the number 50, author of the pole the previous day with Antonio Fuoco, assisted by Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina.

An opportunity that had not arisen for half a century, so the Ferrari people responded with a present, despite the uncertain weather which often brought rain and humidity to the Mugello circuit throughout the weekend.

The show organized by the Prancing Horse started later than expected due to a red flag displayed in the Trofeo Pirelli and Pirelli AM World Final. This did not dampen the enthusiasm of the fans, who began to applaud as the cars entered the Ferrari Corso Pilota.

The drivers employed in the demonstration battled – always with the aim of putting on a show – in two laps of overtaking, counter-overtaking and parade passes before returning to the pit lane.

It was the spark that ignited the dust, because about ten minutes later it was the turn of the main course, that is the entry of the two great innovations presented by Ferrari during this weekend: the 296 Challenge and the 499P Modified.

On the car that will replace the 488 Challenge Evo was Andrea Bertolini, a historical figure linked to the Prancing Horse and author of several successes in GT racing also with Ferrari. The 499P Modificata, a jewel born from the experience of the 499P LMh which won at Le Mans, was brought to the track by Olivier Beretta.

The two cars were first shown in two videos that appeared on the circuit’s big screens, then they entered the track with the 296 Challenge which preceded the 499P Modificata. Both, after the lap out of the pits and the warm-up, made two passes at speed and then made one in parade, before the final cool-down lap.

Following is the show dedicated to Formula 1 with two 2018 SF71Hs and a 2009 F60, winner with Kimi Raikkonen at the Belgian Grand Prix. The three cars were dressed in the 2023 livery and practiced starting on the straight, fast laps, pit stops and the classic donuts on the main straight, in front of the grandstand filled with fans.

Then came the time for the Ferrari Races, with the 296 GT3s and 488 GTEs driven by the official drivers. The laps of the two GTs served as an appetizer to the main course of the day, namely the appearance of the 499P LMh numbers 50 and 51, the ones that respectively obtained pole and victory at the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To conclude, the national anthem with all the Ferraris lined up on the starting straight, with the 499P LMh, Modificata and the 296 Challenge in front of everyone. A nice way for Ferrari to bring enthusiasts closer to the two jewels presented last night at the gala dinner held in the Ferrari museum set up in the Mugello paddock.