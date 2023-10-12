Many people wonder if it is possible to bypass the blocking of prohibited websites in Spain, but little is actually known about the number of domains that are inaccessible for legal reasons. Luckily, we have transparency reports that allow us to know the exact figures. In the case of Telefónica in SpainFor Movistar and O2, we have a total of 9,590 web pages blocked following the instructions of 4 monthly or weekly lists that we tell you below.

From the recently published Communications Transparency Report 2022 We can get all this information that we have told you. Telefónica makes it clear that “in this Report, the requests for information regarding the communications of our clients or users are detailed; requests to block access to certain sites or content or filter content; or requests for the purpose of temporarily suspending service in certain areas or certain accounts.”

Situation in Spain

In the case of Spain, Movistar and O2 They manage more than 40.4 million accesses at the end of 2022. We are facing the largest operator and the one that receives the most blocking requests. In 2022, those related to intellectual property increased from 138 to 190 requests, going from affecting 7,485 websites to the 2,297 websites previously affected.

Also adding the websites blocked for crimes, medications or illegal gambling, We have a total of 9,950 blocked websites in Spain. In addition to the individual sentences of each case, Telefónica explains to us that of the total requests, four are continuous throughout the reporting period. The execution of dynamic blocking processes is authorized by sending lists, three weekly and one monthly:

Two by Sentences of the Commercial Courts 6 and 9 of Barcelona. The first from TAD-Movistar Plus+ and the second jointly from LaLiga and TAD-Movistar Plus+, which authorize the weekly sending of lists with domains to block; Protocol, under the impulse of the Ministry of Culture, which develops what was agreed in judgments and judicial orders, enabling the weekly sending of a list with domains to block; Ruling unifying others from the Commercial Courts of Barcelona, ​​which authorizes the sending of a monthly list with domains to block from MPA (Motion Picture Association) members.

They all enable it to be prepared and sent, weekly and monthlya list with URLs (domains), which telecommunications operators or Internet access providers in Spain must block.

As we see, there are those 4 lists with dozens of new domains added every week to be blocked. The figures in 2022 multiplied by three and right now we are approaching 10,000 blocked websites, 7,500 of them for crimes against intellectual property (piracy).