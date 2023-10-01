It is clear that users have more than one account. Not only social networks, but also clothing stores, emails, forums, banks… But what is clear is that you have to know how you can completely protect yourself so that it does not fall into the hands of another. For this reason, it never hurts to know what ways there are to increase security and achieve Don’t let your account be stolen.

Activate two-step authentication

One of the first options you should consider is to use one of the many options to activate the two-step authentication in your accounts. Whether for Instagram, Facebook,

You can find Google Authenticator, Authy o Microsoft Authenticator. Although, there are operating systems like iOS that add a verification tool in which you only have to enter the Passwords section > select the application > view the verification code. Additionally, this key is kept for a few seconds, so you will have to request another one if it expires.

Use very strong passwords

Another key that you must follow is use strong passwords for your accounts. And, above all, you do not have to use the same password for each of your accounts. Although that is a mistake that many users make. Furthermore, this is one of the main stones in the path of cybercriminals, the more reliable and unique it is, the more difficult they will have to obtain steal an account.

To have a secure key, you must first take into account that it is unique. On the other hand, it is also important that it contains letters (both upper and lower case), numbers, and other special symbols. And to these points we must add that it has a good length.

Beware of scams

One of the great dangers is the scams. Not only by SMS, but also by email. And if you fall into the networks of a cybercriminal, they may be able to steal your personal information, such as users and passwords to access your accounts on social networks, email, etc.

For this reason, we must pay attention to the emails you receive, with links and attachments that come from an untrustworthy recipient, just like phone calls. In these cases, you do not have to give any type of personal information with which they can find out important information about you. And related to this, we must be careful with the information that is shared on the Internet, such as, for example, through social networks.

Password managers

In addition to the previous recommendations, there is another point that plays a key factor in this issue: using a password manager. As with two-step authentication/verification apps, there are a number of alternatives here that you can use. Everything will depend on which one you like more and its reputation: KeePass, NordPass, Bitwarden…

What is clear is that, before betting on one of these options, you must know what it is about. Basically, they help you remember and protect your passwords with a master key. So it is another important key aspect that should not be missing to keep your Internet accounts safe.