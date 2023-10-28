The agreement signed between PSOE and Sumar contemplates, among other measures, the reduction of the working day to 38.5 hours by 2024 and 37.5 hours a week by 2025. Although it may seem like a utopia, working 37.5 hours a week week is perfectly possible and is already applied in many countries around us.

As we have already told you in Xataka, this measure will not have a notable impact in many sectors where, in fact, a working day less than the limit of 40 hours per week is already being applied.

The maximum is 40 hours, but it is not real. Article 34 of the Workers’ Statute includes the maximum legal limit of hours that can be worked per week and the way to distribute them, respecting breaks between workdays. However, this article leaves it in the hands of each industrial sector to apply their own working hours through collective agreements.

The reality is that many of these collective agreements for the sector already include working hours of 38.5 and 37.5 hours per week, so, in reality, these employees are subject to the reduction in working hours agreed between both political forces in view of the next investiture. will have no effect. Public sector employees have a 37.5-hour working day, except for those positions with special dedication, as set out in Provision 2861 of 2019 published in the BOE.

The most common day in Spain. According to Eurostat data, the most common average weekly hours in Spain in 2022 was 37.7 hours. That is, on average, that is the working day that most Spaniards had in 2022, while the EU average was a working day of 36.6 hours per week. If we look back a decade the figures have not changed much since in 2013 European data tells us that the most common day was 38 hours.





Average hours worked in Europe Source: Eurostat

If we look at our European neighbors, there are countries that far exceed the maximum 40 hours allowed in Spain. Serbia (43.2 hours), Greece (41 hours) or Romania (40.2 hours) serve as a counterpoint to the longest working days in Europe in the Netherlands (31.7 hours), Denmark (34.4 hours) or Germany (35.2 hours).

Is the 37.5-hour workweek a utopia? Following the announcement of the reduction in working hours, some business sectors have cried foul about the economic implications that the reduction of the working day to 40 hours per week would bring. The data from the National Statistics Institute leave us with a very different picture.





Average weekly hours worked per sector. Source: INE

By type of activity, companies dedicated to the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning are the only ones that, due to the strategic nature of their working hours, are the only ones whose working hours are on average 40.5 hours, followed by transportation and logistics sector with 39.8 hours, the manufacturing industry with 39.5 hours and construction and mining with 39.4 hours and 39.1 hours respectively. The data shows us that sectors such as hospitality, education, commerce or vehicle repair are already de facto below that 37.5-hour day that seems unattainable.

Leave half an hour early or on summer Fridays. Reducing the working day to 37.5 hours per week would not represent as great a conversion as the change to a 4-day work week would. In that case, the company has to undertake a reconversion to optimize processes and improve productivity with the appropriate tools because, simply, you cannot do the work of five days in four without changing anything.

However, and although it may be paradoxical, in Spanish companies it is common to apply this reduction of weekly working hours to 37.5 hours during the summer months with something as assumed as the intensive working day from June to September or, simply, on summer Fridays. in which you work half the day. In the end, the change means leaving half an hour earlier each day instead of at your usual time.

