Quentin Tarantino recommended several classic action films to Uma Thurman to play the protagonist of Kill Bill and they are true gems of cinema

Quentin Tarantino, the director who pays tribute like no one else to the entire history of cinema, gave a list of movies to Uma Thurman before filming Kill Bill. It’s not just any list; It is a lesson in how to be the Bride, a character who is already an icon of female revenge. To get down to business, let’s talk about three specific films that Tarantino considered vital: Coffy, Lady Snowblood and The Killer.

A cinephile trident for the Bride

It may surprise you, but Coffy’s influence on Tarantino’s film is indisputable. This 1973 blaxploitation film starring Pam Grier showed the way for the Bride-led revenge story. Like Coffy, the Bride faces a world of corruption and gender violence, proving that revenge knows no gender. And well, if we talk about intimate betrayals, even the ‘good politician’ of the film turns out to be corrupt, a detail that the Bride will also learn on her bloody path.

If Coffy is the marrow of the Bride, Lady Snowblood is the backbone of O-Ren Ishii, another imposing figure in the film. This Japanese film offers a much darker vision of revenge. While Coffy feels like a cry of empowerment, Lady Snowblood is born from a women’s prison and is destined to avenge her mother. O-Ren shares that unwavering desire for revenge born from a traumatic past, making her a dark mirror of the Bride.

Last but not least,“John Woo’s The Killer brings his own sauce to the Kill Bill stew. In this 1989 film, we find a hitman with a heart of gold, something that can also be said for the Bride. Tarantino is not shy about picking up elements from here and there, and The Killer’s action scenes and ambiguous morals are pillars of the Bride’s life and her flexible morality.

But what about the rest of the influences? Bruce Lee, Akira Kurosawa, even The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The list is endless. Tarantino creates a cultural mosaic of references that makes each of his films a class in cinema history. Perhaps some will criticize that his work is a rehash, but the truth is that, thanks to him, we discover or rediscover authentic gems of world cinema.

The details that make the difference

In Kill Bill, every villain the Bride faces is defeated in a way that goes beyond simple death; They are spiritually destroyed. From the battles in small spaces like in Coffy, to the snowy landscapes reminiscent of Lady Snowblood, every detail is meticulously planned.

So many movies in one. Kill Bill is a door to a much broader cinematic universe, rescuing works that perhaps would have been forgotten. In short, whether you are new to the Tarantino world or a veteran, these three classics offer you a fascinating tour through the history of cinema and, more specifically, through the mind of one of the most intriguing directors of our time.

Remind you that the idea of ​​a third installment of Kill Bill has been floating around in the collective imagination of fans for years and that even Tarantino has played with the idea a couple of times, but taking into account that he is only going to make ten films and is already in gear the tenth, we could be a little disappointed. But still, could this be the opportunity to resurrect the iconic character and give it the finishing touch it deserves with a new plot? Expectations are through the roof!