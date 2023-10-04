It’s official: Spain will organize the 2030 World Cup. It was the most anticipated news by the RFEF and by the handful of Spanish clubs that had mortgaged the future of their stadiums to the tournament, but it is news that comes with conditions: the company already known from Morocco and Portugal, FIFA has added that of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. The World Cup will be held in six countries and three different continents, something unprecedented.

And something that benefits a specific country.

In 2034, Asia. The political complexities of FIFA, an agglomeration of federations and confederations from around the world, established a rotating system for the World Cup decades ago. The tournament generates 6 billion euros in revenue, a candy that all countries and continental federations want to try. 2022 has been played in Asia (AFC). 2026 is played in the United States, Canada and Mexico (CONCACAF).

2030 involves three different federations: UEFA (Spain and Portugal), CAF (Morocco) and CONMEBOL (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay). By rotation, 2034 corresponds to Asia or Oceania.

Hello Arabia. Due to its size, only one oceanic country could organize the World Cup: Australia. It happens that Australia left the OFC in 2006 to join the AFC, seeking a higher level of competition. Within the AFC the competition is multi-candidate. Among them, one stands out for having invested huge amounts of money in recent years: Saudi Arabia. The Mohammed bin Salman regime has made sport a fundamental pillar of Vision 2030, its great image campaign for the country.

Recent investment. Saudi Arabia has been the main protagonist of the last transfer window in Europe. More than twenty top-level players, including stars of the stature of Neymar and Benzema, have left England, Spain or Italy to join unknown Saudi clubs. The exodus represents an existential threat for UEFA. Saudi Arabia wants to open the Champions League, the most lucrative club competition in the world, and wants to bring UEFA to negotiate by fleecing its leagues.

He has plenty of economic muscle, as he has already demonstrated in golf.

Precedents. UEFA is a tough nut to crack, but not FIFA. The organization is famous for its corruption cases. As revealed by numerous media outlets and as summarized in the documentary FIFA Uncovered, the 2022 World Cup was awarded after a long bribery campaign by Qatar. Senior FIFA delegates received money in exchange for voting for a country that a) did not have the infrastructure b) did not have the environmental conditions and c) did not have the labor to build the stadiums.

The World Cup in Qatar has been the most controversial, controversial and conflictive in history, not only due to the repression exercised against some journalists but also due to the unknown number of workers who died during the construction of the stadiums. FIFA was aware of all this and still awarded him the World Cup.

Don Money. For its part, Saudi Arabia has experience capturing lower-ranking soccer tournaments. The Spanish Super Cup has been held there in recent years, the result of an agreement between the Saudi and Spanish federations. An extremely controversial agreement, of course. Italy has also brought tournaments to the Asian country and the next FIFA Club World Cup will be held there. The Saudi authorities have tried their luck in other sports, such as cycling, the aforementioned golf or F1.

Saudi Arabia has a plan (to rehabilitate its international image through sport) and it has the money to achieve it. Few sports are resisting.

Goal 2034. Thus, the Frankenstein World Cup planned by FIFA for 2030 paves the way for Saudi Arabia to present its candidacy for 2034. The other four most powerful confederations in the world (Europe, South America, Africa and North America) are left out of the shortlist, and Within Asia, few countries can match the economic muscle of Saudi Arabia. As Qatar demonstrated against the United States, social or sporting matters little.

Saudi interest is express, although at such an early stage of the contest it means little. China, Australia, Kazakhstan and Indonesia have also shown their willingness. FIFA will assign the World Cup in 2027, presumably. And there is a clear favorite on the horizon.

