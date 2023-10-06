As a sporting season comes to an end, as always, we are already working intensely to best prepare for the next one.

The ACI Sport Rally Commission chaired by President Daniele Settimo has in fact presented the proposals for the 2024 titled rally series to the ACI Sports Council, meeting on Wednesday 4 October.

The solutions that have already been approved to change the format and the Sector Regulations in view of the new year are different and interesting, especially with regards to the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship.

Furthermore, among the major titles, the Italian Land Rally Championship, the Zone Rally Cup and the ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final have been confirmed, while the novelty is represented by the new title “Italian Rally Trophy”, which will replace the current Italian Asphalt Rally Championship.

Some changes affect all the main tricolor series across the board. For example, the rule on the participation of foreign drivers in the Italian championships has been changed, and they will be able to regularly compete for the CIAR, CIRT and TIR – Asphalt Rally Trophy titles – even with a foreign licence.

Furthermore, all the prize money allocated for the national series have been confirmed, and among the various ACI Sport Cups the “Navigators” one, dedicated to second drivers, will also be added. Below are the main details for the championships and cup that will be implemented from 2024.

Andolfi-Gonella, Skoda Fabia Evo

Photo by: acisportitalia.it

ITALIAN ABSOLUTE RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP

The format of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship will be expanded, especially as regards the first day of competition, and the mileage will increase to a range of between 100 and 120 km of special stages. The races will still be a single stage, but Friday will necessarily include two tests in addition to the Power Stage.

QUALIFICATIONS

The new feature concerns the “Qualifying Test”, modeled on the Qualifying Stage already seen in the Italian flag at the Rally di Roma Capitale valid for the European Championship. The top 10 competitors classified on a short timed section, between 2 and 3 km, will be able to choose, in the order dictated by the result, their starting position for the first day of competition.

The same portion of road will be used previously by the same crews for free practice, and will subsequently be the shakedown for competitors who will not participate in qualifying. In fact, only drivers in the Rally2/R5 category will be admitted to qualifying.

SCORES

The scores in the CIAR will change, both for the final result and for the Power Stage. We will return to what has already been seen in past editions of the tricolore, with the scores assigned from 1st to 10th classified in the order of 15,12,10,8,6,5,4,3,2,1 points. The points up for grabs on the Power Stage have also been reduced, moving to 2, 1.5, 1 points for the first, second, third place in the short test on Friday.

Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia R5 Evo

Photo by: ACI Sport

ITALIAN RALLY TERRA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Italian Rally Terra Championship is fully confirmed, for which registration will be reinstated. The “Qualification Test” will also be included in the CIRT with the same criteria adopted in the CIAR.

AREA RALLY CUP

The setting of the Zone Rally Cup remains unchanged with the qualification path towards the only ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup Nation Final, therefore the prize money up for grabs has also been confirmed. A substantial change concerns the presence of the Zone Rally Cup within the races valid for the CIAR.

From 2024 they will no longer be divided into two, with Zone races combined with the major Overall race, but will take place in the same competition, as has happened to date in the CIRT and CIRA 2023. The race will therefore be unique, but naturally for the classification of the CRZ all drivers already indicated in article 1.10.1 of the RDS CRZ will be transparent.

These Zone Rally Cup races in the CIAR context will have a scoring coefficient of 2 – clearly only for the Zone – and drivers will only be able to score one score with this coefficient in the general classification.

Furthermore, the ACI Sport Rally Commission is also studying initiatives to further animate the central areas of the rally, in particular the Assistance Park, with any collateral activities designed specifically for the public.