A special occasion to decree the champions of the international Prancing Horse series and to award the world titles of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, on the occasion of the most awaited moment of the event which will take place on the morning of Sunday 29 October.

One year after the previous edition which took place in Imola, the historic triumph of the 499P will be celebrated on the Mugello circuit which in the current season achieved success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most famous endurance race in the world, sanctioning with a memorable victory the return of the Prancing Horse to the top class of endurance racing half a century after its last appearance.

Ferrari Show

Photo by: Ferrari

Record numbers

Mugello returns to host the great Ferrari event two years after the last edition organized in Tuscany.

In addition to the 100 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos entered in the competitive competition, the event’s program includes the activities of the XX Programme, dedicated to cars not approved for road circulation which represent authentic technology laboratories, and of F1 Clienti, which brings the single-seaters that were already protagonists of the World Championship with Scuderia Ferrari between the Seventies and the advent of the hybrid era.

The two programs will be represented by 57 and 19 cars respectively, reaching a total number of 76 examples expected on the track, the highest ever recorded in the history of the event.

Furthermore, 39 derivatives from the GT Competizioni Club series registered, reserved for Gran Turismo racing cars from the last thirty years and a model like the 488 GT Modificata created specifically for this programme, are expected at Mugello in an event which will also be enriched by Club Challenge activity.

Action on the track

Photo by: Ferrari

In the showcase

As per tradition, the Ferrari World Finals represent the unique opportunity to discover first-hand the novelties of the road range, thanks to the static display of the current models of the Maranello company, and to celebrate the successes achieved on the track.

The 2023 vintage, moreover, has already entered the history of the company founded in 1947 thanks to the absolute success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Nürburgring with two cars, the Hypercar 499P – presented during the 2022 World Finals – and the 296 GT3, which will both be exhibited inside the paddock.

Atmosphere Ferrari gala dinner

Photo by: Ferrari

The program

The two races of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and North America will take place on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th; Qualifying and the new Superpole format on Saturday 28th to establish the starting grid for the World Finals, which will be held on the morning of Sunday 29th, before the Ferrari Show.

The event will guarantee the public free access to the lawn from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th October (entrance from the “Cancello Palagio”); the grandstands of the facility inaugurated in 1974, however, will be open to Ferrari employees on Saturday and Sunday, and to members of the Scuderia Ferrari Club from Friday to Sunday, who will also be able to access the paddock.

All information useful for planning the experience will be provided via the site finalimondiali.ferrari.com.