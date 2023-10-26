The Mugello International Autodrome returns to be the scene of the Ferrari World Finals, with the protagonists of the Ferrari Challenge who will battle for the titles and the world trophy.

The Prancing Horse single-brand events in North America and Europe will see the crowning of the winners aboard the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell, even if someone has already closed the games.

Furthermore, there will be no shortage of side activities reserved for Club Challenge, F1 Clienti, XX Programme, Club Competizioni GT, obviously arriving at the inevitable Ferrari Show on Sunday, which after the Challenge World Finals will also see the 499P Hypercar that triumphed at Le Mans .

In addition to the track, there is also the entire surrounding area of ​​the Red paddock and there will be no shortage of protagonists and illustrious guests. Motorsport.com is present on the Tuscan track and will be able to tell you live not only about the races, but also everything that will happen around it with exclusive content.

Here is the program not to be missed from Friday to Sunday

Friday 27 October

9.00 Trofeo Pirelli EU TP – Gara 2

9.50-10.40 XX Programme

10.55-11.35 Club Competizioni GT

11.45-12.30 F1 Clienti

1.00pm Coppa Shell – Race 2

13.50-14.45 XX Programme

2.55pm-3.35pm GT Competition Club

3.45pm-4.30pm F1 Clienti

17.00 North America – Gara 2

18.00-18.30 GT Sports Activities

Saturday 28 October

9.00-9.55 XX Programme

10.05-10.30 Coppa Shell AM, Qualifying

10.40-11.25 F1 Clienti

11.35-12.00 Coppa Shell

12.10-12.50 Club Competizioni GT

1.00pm-1.25pm ​​Pirelli & AM Trophy, Qualifying

13.35-14.30 XX Programme

2.40pm-3.25pm ​​F1 Clienti

15.35-16.25 Ferrari Challenge, Superpole

4.40pm-5.20pm GT Competition Club

5.30pm-6.15pm GT Sports Activities

Sunday 29 October

9.00 World Coppa Shell Final AM

10.10 Coppa Shell World Final

11.20 Pirelli & AM Trophy World Final

12.45 Ferrari Show

14.40-15.30 XX Programme

3.40pm-4.25pm ​​F1 Clienti

4.35-5.55pm Club Competitions

18.00-18.45 GT Sports Activities