The pools have been right: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman have won this year the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for the development of modified messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that marked the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Award in the fight against the pandemic. The Nobel committee has awarded the 2023 prize in Physiology and Medicine to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman “for their discoveries regarding nucleoside base modifications that allowed the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.”

Almost four years after the start of the pandemic that would mark the lives of half the world in recent years, the committee in charge of awarding the Nobel Prize has decided to reward the people who developed the first vaccines against this infection.

mRNA. At this point, little can be said about this technology or its significance. Karikó and Weissman laid the foundations of our knowledge about the interaction between messenger RNA and our immune system, they explain from the Nobel Prize.

The favorites. Since the arrival of the Covid vaccines, the “mother” of the modified messenger RNA vaccines Karikó was, along with Weissman, in all the pools. Some added Robert Langer to complete the trio of winners, although this part has not been fulfilled.

One perhaps somewhat surprising research candidate is metabolism-correcting drugs. Semaglutide has become a topic of conversation this year as it is used by people looking to lose weight, but the effectiveness of these drugs in the fight against diabetes and their potential to fight addictions and heart disease is worth, for some, a Nobel Prize. .

Ask ChatGPT. A few days ago Gemma Conroy wondered in Nature magazine if artificial intelligence would be able to predict who would win the most prestigious awards in the world of scientific research.

Conroy was referring to Santo Fortunato, who had done the experiment of asking ChatGPT for its prediction: “I can’t predict the future,” was the response of the famous chatbot. Fortunato tried to solve the problem by asking about the most relevant research in recent years.

Although this time the chatbot answered, it did so with something that would be obvious: citing the research that has already been awarded the Nobel Prize in recent years, such as the development of the genetic editing tool CRISPR. The conclusion is clear: for now, artificial intelligences are not good in the Nobel pools.

Developing

In Xataka | In 1990 someone gave an impossible mission to a doctoral student. That young man just won the Nobel Prize

Image | Nobel Prize Outreach / Clement Morin