The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics has been divided equally between three researchers: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier, for their contributions to the so-called “attosecond physics” and the study of the dynamics of electrons in the subject.

Prize for light and electrons. The Nobel committee has awarded the prize to Agostini, Krausz and L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond light pulses for the study of the dynamics of electrons in matter.”

Experimental physics has taken this year’s prize. Throughout their careers, the winners developed mechanisms that have allowed physicists to study subatomic particles on the time scale on which they operate, the attosecond.

The physics of the attosecond. As the president of the committee in charge of awarding the award, Eva Olson, explained, we have to divide the second by 1000 six times if we want to reach the scale at which electrons operate. Reaching these scales is not easy and today it has earned a Nobel Prize.

What did the pools say? The Nobel pools are rarely right, but both in the previous prize in physics and yesterday’s in physiology and medicine, the predictions of many were fulfilled. As Physics World pointed out, this year there was “not a chance” for a prize in astrophysics, which ruled out the James Webb team taking the prize. However, they added, it would be advisable to pay attention to the scientific journey of this telescope.

The magazine pointed out that, since quantum had received an award last year, applied physics would be where attention would fall. Both Krausz and L’Huillier were therefore in the magazine’s pool, although with one detail: according to the prediction they would have been accompanied by Paul Corkum instead of Agostini.

Other names mentioned in pools were Federico Capasso, for his work in photonics; Sharon C. Glotzer, who has worked on the self-organization of matter; Lene Hau, for her work with “slow light”; or Pablo Jarillo-Herrero, who studied rotated graphene.

The Nobel Prize in Physics. Since the institution of the award in 1901, it has been awarded 117 times, with six years in which it was vacated due to different circumstances. 221 people have received this award throughout this period.

Four women have received this prize, the first Marie Skłodowska Curie in 1903 (who in 1911 would also receive the prize in chemistry) and the last Andrea Ghez in 2020 for the discovery of the superdense object located in the center of our galaxy.

Skłodowska Curie is also one of the people who have received this Nobel “as a family”, since she shared it with her husband Pierre Curie. The prize was also shared by a father and son, William and Lawrence Bragg, in 1915. In different years, the prize has been awarded three more times to children of former winners: George Paget Thomson, son of JJ Thomson, in 1937 ; Aage N. Bohr, son of Niels Bohr, in 1975; and Kai M. Siegbahn, son of Manne Siegbahn, in 1981.

