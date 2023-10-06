Narges Mohammadi she won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. Narges Mohammadi born in Zanjan is an Iranian activist, vice-president of the Center for the Defense of Human Rights imprisoned by the Iranian authorities since May 2016.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for the promotion of human rights and freedom for all”.

Supporter of the campaign against the death penalty, she was arrested several times. Her first sentence, a year in prison, came in 1998 for criticizing the government.(4) In April 2010 she was summoned to the Islamic Revolutionary Court for her membership of the Center for the Defense of Rights Humans. She was released on $50,000 bail, and arrested again a few days later and detained in Evin Prison.

Then arrested in July 2011, she was released from prison on 31 July 2012. Back in prison in 2015 and 2016, on 16 November 2021 she was arrested while taking part in a memorial ceremony in the city of Karaj, in memory of Ebrahim Ketabdar, killed by the forces of order during the protests of November 2019. On 15 January 2022 she was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison, two years of exile and 74 lashes. Narges has been denied medical treatment according to Amnesty International, despite her suffering from a lung disease.

The European Union condemned the persecution against Mohammadi, saying: “The EU calls on Iran to respect its obligations under international law and to urgently release Ms. Mohammadi, also taking into account the deterioration of her health condition.”

An award made among 305 nominations, as revealed in February by the Norwegian Committee – unlike the other prizes, the one for Peace is awarded to Oslo -, a third of which were organisations, while the other two hundred were names of people.

The nominations remained anonymous, as has been the tradition for half a century, so the identities of the other potential winners are not known with certainty. Some appointments, however, have leaked out in the previous months. Among these, Vladimir Kara-Murza and Alexei Navalny, opponents of Putin’s government and for this reason imprisoned, the environmental activist Greta Thunberg, but also the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights.

Environment, indigenous rights and human rights in times of war: these are the possible areas in which candidates for this year’s award could be chosen.