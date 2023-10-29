Suara.com – Indonesian men’s singles badminton player, Jonatan Christie, said that his victory at the 2023 French Open in Rennes, France made him even more hungry to win other tournaments.

“This title will definitely increase my enthusiasm and motivation. Next there are the Japan Masters and China Masters, I want to focus on those. Hopefully I can advance to the BWF World Tour Finals,” said Jonatan in an official PBSI release, Monday (30/10).

The French Open became new history for the men’s singles ranked sixth in the world, because from this tournament he made a record of winning the BWF Super 750 category tournament for the first time.

Jonathan recorded this classy title after defeating Chinese badminton player, Li Shi Feng, in the final round which ended in a rubber game 16-21, 21-15, 21-14.

“Thank God, Praise God because this is my first title at the Super 750 level which I have been waiting for a long time. I have entered the final several times but have not been able to win,” said Jonatan.

It was not easy for Jonathan to beat Li, who was ranked one position above him. In fact, he had to spend 80 minutes to climb the highest podium, as well as being Jonathan’s fourth victory over Li in the entire record of meetings between the two players.

Moreover, in previous tournaments, Jonathan was unable to show his best abilities and had to be eliminated early.

This minor result even invited a lot of criticism from many fans who thought that Jonathan did not have a consistent quality of play.

The positive results achieved by Jonathan had to be overcome by falling behind in the first game. Slowly but surely, Jonathan improved his quality in the following two games.

“It wasn’t easy, I was a little nervous at the start of the match. I made a lot of my own mistakes. In the second game I made improvements by playing more neatly and trying to make my opponent run a lot,” said Jonatan.

For now, he wants to maintain the positive momentum of his victory by turning it into motivation to excel again in other events.