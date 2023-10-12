Something that is undeniable about Baldur’s Gate 3 is that its plot and its world have captured millions of players, with a story that each one can give the shape they want based on the decisions they make on the fly. That is something that James Ohlen knows very well, who has been working for 22 years at BioWare, more specifically at the beginning of the Baldur’s Gate saga.

In an interview published by the portal Rock, Paper, Shotgun we can see how he has told his story, admitting that he has always maintained a great passion for the world of Dungeons & Dragons. It is difficult to know how many games he organized, but they must have been truly outrageous, because he himself boasts of having surpassed the 20,000 hours as a Dungeon Master when BioWare decided to hire him.

It was Cam Tofer, a programmer at the company, who was in charge of orchestrating everything, because at the time in the early 90s he participated in one of Ohlen’s campaigns and it is clear that he must have left with very good impressions, because his reputation local as organizer of stories D&D catapulted him to become one of the creative designers of the first Baldur’s Gate.

Ray Muzyka, co-founder of BioWare, invited Ohlen to use the folders you had created full of characters, campaigns and much more to introduce all these elements into the RPG. However, at first he was not convinced by the idea, but when he began to use these materials he realized that he could do things much faster, since all the characters had personalities that he himself had devised.

However, it was not until the arrival of Final Fantasy VII when Ohlen wanted to surpass himself and go even further:

I am very competitive. While playing Final Fantasy VII I thought “My God, these characters make our characters look like a bunch of cardboard cutouts. This is terrible.”

That led the team to want to improve their products even more. In fact, the characters in this Final Fantasy They continued to be a huge influence on Ohlen, although over time there was also another title that had a great impact on him, such as Chrono Cross, since it was one of the games that served to give life to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. just like the universe itself Star Warsof course.

In VidaExtra | This essential card game is like mixing Baldur’s Gate 3 with Age of Empires

In VidaExtra | The best thing I’ve done after finishing Baldur’s Gate 3 is giving Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves a try

In VidaExtra | “If it’s not fun to play, it’s not in the game.” Baldur’s Gate 3 is not resting on its laurels after its overwhelming success