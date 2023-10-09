The Pokémon universe offers us an impressive range of options and creatures. Different types, different games, different stories. A whole firmament of jewels that have passed undisturbed over the years. It is well known to the millions of fans that the wide cast of Pokémon that we have today makes signing a list of what is worse or better very complicated. What’s more, many Pokémon trainers will have a certain affection for different Pokémon regardless of how powerful they are.

However, we cannot ignore the curiosity of analyzing which ones can reach to be the worst 20 Pokémon in history. That is why in this article we will analyze this topic. We will not place the Pokémon in any specific order, we will simply take over the list those that, in our opinion, have been the most useless Pokémon in terms of power and usefulness in all the installments of the famous Nintendo franchise. Do not hesitate to leave us your opinion at the end of the article.

Throh

We open the list with throh, one of the Pokémon that has been forgotten for years. And when he left he wasn’t a great addition to the coaching staff either. He is a Fighting type and has a very curious appearance, almost like a judoka. His red skin is quite visible, as is his serious expression. However, its weakness to the psychic, flying and fairy types make it an unprofitable Pokémon.

Kricketot

He has short legs, but the trainers’ desire to want Kricketot on their team was shorter. It is a Bug-type Pokémon that barely had a run and that has remained a memory of the past. Despite being the pre-evolution of Kricketune, it became a more useful Pokémon over time. its weakness to fire, flying and rock typemake it an option that was not worth evolving.

Sunkern

Sunkern is a Grass-type Pokémon that has gone completely unnoticed for years. It evolves into Sunflora and the truth is that there is not much more to say about this Pokémon, except that it has been one of the least chosen by trainers over the years. Because of its poor set of movements and its lack of power.

Magikarp

Perhaps one of the best known throughout all generations. Magikarp itself is a pretty useless Pokémon in combat., since it has a very poor set of movements and its effectiveness in combat is practically zero. However, it can be very useful to have one of these in our collection in case at some point we want a Gyarados on our team. So we can say that in future utility, it is not one of the worst Pokémon we can have. But yes if we focus only on its base form.

Bruxish

If we talk about beauty, Bruxish is precisely the opposite. We are facing a Pokémon that has barely had any impact on the gaming community for years. It is a water and psychic type. Despite having a good combo, it is very weak and has been one of the most overlooked Pokémon since it came out.

Silcoon

It is a bug-type Pokémon that may be curious because of its appearance. However Its usefulness is quite limited and it has never been part of the general templates of coaches over the years. Silcoon is derived from Wurmple, and is weak to Fire, Flying Type, and Rock.

Yungoos

This normal-type Pokémon has “Strong Jaw” and “Vigilance” as its main moves. It has a weakness to the Fighting type, and despite being somewhat better known than many of the Pokémon that make up this list.

Ledian

This Bug and Flying type Pokémon is another one that makes up the list. Basically because there are very few trainers who have used Ledian to face the battles that the Pokémon universe has in store for us. It is weak to Fire, Flying Type, Electric Type, Ice and Rock.. Hence, with all its weaknesses and little potential for strength, it can be useful to us.

Eelektrik

A set of round, yellow specks covers the body of this Pokémon, which on the surface seems extremely dangerous, but in the reality of combat it is much less so. Eelektrik is an electric type and has a weakness against earth. It is one of the Pokémon that could have been everything, but became practically nothing. In fact, the mantle of time has covered it with a shadow of oblivion that has not been removed.

Gothita

A Pokémon that at first glance can be extremely innocent, and in fact, demonstrates it with his poor repertoire of movements. Gothita has become one of the weakest Pokémon in terms of power and power that we have had in recent years. Despite being present in titles like Pokémon GO, the community does not have it anywhere near as one of its favorite choices.

In love

Enamorus is a fairy and flying type Pokémon, presenting notable weaknesses to the steel, poison, electric, ice and rock. It is a Pokémon that itself has a rather poor move set highlighting the “Great Charm” ability. Its wide range of weaknesses makes it a very useful Pokémon to have on our team. Hence most coaches have ignored him.

Caterpie

Another of the most famous Pokémon, despite the fact that they are quite useless in combat. His strongest ability is Shield Dust. This bug-type Pokémon has weaknesses to fire, flying type and rock. It evolves into Metapod and later into Butterfree. This Pokémon has always been characterized by doing a duo with Magikarp on which would be the most useless Pokémon to use in battle. The truth is that Caterpie have always been very numerous to capture, but their usefulness is very limited.

Ralts

Ralts is from this list, one of the Pokémon that we can find some use in, especially through its future evolutions. This Pokémon is fairy and psychic type, a good combination that can have great potential later. However, this first evolution is very little useful in combat, and it would hardly bring any benefits to having it on the team. It is weak to steel, ghost and poison types.

Wishiwashi

This Pokémon does not usually go alone and we can always find it in packs of the same species. This Pokémon itself is one of the weakest that we have been able to find in the Pokémon universe. It is a water type, and has weaknesses against electricity and the plant type. His key skill is “Bank”. It is one of the most useless options to form a Pokémon team currently, and the truth is that trainers have usually stopped bothering to capture one, nothing more than to complete the Pokédex.

A dream

Snom is an ice and bug type Pokémon. It has a number of weaknesses to fire, steel, flying type and rock. This wide repertoire of weaknesses makes him a very vulnerable choice to form a team.. Its Shield Dust ability is the most used in this Pokémon. However, with all this, trainers have always avoided having this Pokémon among their squad.

Diggersby

This Pokémon is a normal and ground type. Its rabbit-like appearance makes it very peculiar, but the reality is that in combat it is quite useless. Mainly due to having a weakness to water, ice, grass and Fighting type Pokémon.. Another one that adds to the list for collecting a wide range of weaknesses.

Purugly

This Pokémon has a cat-inspired appearance, but neither its moveset nor its shape inspire us enough to want it on the team. Being a normal type, it has a notable weakness against fighting types.. His movements, Rimto Propio and Sebo, make him stand up somewhat in the fights, but it is one of those choices that no coach would stay on the team due to his limitations.

Swoobat

It is a psychic and flying type Pokémon. Presents weakness to the type ghost, sinister, electric, ice and rock. His ignorant and dull-witted ability is of no use in the face of the wide repertoire of weaknesses he presents. If we want an imperturbable smile in the team, it is a good choice. If what we want is combat effectiveness, go find another one.

Garbodor

This poison-type Pokémon is weak to psychic and ground types. If we analyze the others on this list, Garbodor can be one of the least uselessHowever, trainers in general have never shown interest in this Pokémon due to its limitation in movements, and because there are choices much better in combat If we want a poison type on staff.

Unown

And to finish this list, a Pokémon that promised to be everything, but that remained as a nice addition due to its unique and original aesthetic. We are talking about Unown, one of the most mysterious Pokémon that we can find ourselves but that in combat we can find a use for it practically zero. Unown is a psychic type, it has a weakness against ghost, sinister and bug types. His Levitation ability is not enough to find definitive use in combat.

As always, this list is indicative, and some of you may prefer to make changes. In the comments you can leave us your opinion about which Pokémon you would have added or removed from here.