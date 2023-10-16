For years the world of graphics cards, especially those produced for the gamer segment, has been dominated by NVIDIA and AMD, who have been watched from afar by other brands. One of them is Intel, who has made news with its Predator BiFrost Arc A770 that has 16 GB and that can surpass the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in performance, since in the United States it is being offered at a price of $259 dollars, being the most economical with that amount of RAM.

Premiere with performance problems

Despite having a rocky debut, Intel has worked to improve the performance of the Arc A770 with a series of driver updates, which have improved GPU performance. Some analysts believe that the Arc A770’s performance issues are due to Intel’s lack of experience in the graphics market. The company is new to this market and is still learning how to optimize its hardware for gaming, but it is learning fast.

A card that was initially a custom model based on Intel’s Arc A770 SKU, with 16 GB of memory, which after the official discontinuation of its Intel Limited Edition, became the only model of its kind in the GPU market . And with the arrival of several alternatives such as the 12GB Arc A580, AMD’s RX 7800 Something that Acer has taken into account, delivering this new and aggressive price for its model, which is current through two major retailers in the United States.

Price drop to compete

This after the price of the A770 Predator has been changing continuously at various US retailers in recent months, reaching as low as $339 or $282. But now the bet is more powerful, since it has been seen at $259 dollars, competing even closely with its younger sister, the Arc A750, which starts at a price of $199 in that country. Good news for gamers looking for good performance in 1080p at 60 FPS, even making a jump to 2K resolutions without having to spend too much money

Acer Arc A770 16GB – Source: Newegg

As indicated in El Chapuzas Informático, the design of the graphics card is also attractive, since it includes a radiator that extends beyond the length of the PCB and has four 6 mm thick copper heat pipes for efficient heat dissipation. heat. And regarding its performance, the Intel Arc A770 presents a slight overclock in its base frequencies, reaching 2,200 MHz, with a Turbo frequency of 2.40 GHz and a memory speed of 16 Gbps. The 256-bit memory interface provides a bandwidth of 512 GB/s.

It’s worth it?

Previous analyzes have shown that the Intel Arc A770 can even outperform the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 in games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 2K and 4K resolutions without the need for DLSS. And in addition, we can find some videos on YouTube where it is compared with the RTX 3060 Ti that can be found on Amazon for more than $320 dollars, which it slightly surpasses in some aspects in certain games and with some “tricks”, being for this price a great alternative.

