Dragon Ball is a universe full of content. We are not only talking about it being one of the most relevant anime/manga in the history of the industry. His jump has covered the most varied fields, ranging from comics, video games and collection figures. The latter is the point on which this article will focus. Many fans have always had collecting as part of something extremely important to them, and Dragon Ball fans have been lucky enough to have an impressive range of DB figuressome in fact unattainable.

Son Goku & Villains Diorama – DBZ

Distributed by Majin Storewe are facing a unique and exclusive figure from the Dragon Ball universe with which we begin this list. Collecting sometimes leaves us with real gems. which, unfortunately, are usually out of reach of the normal budget of fans and players. However, there are always exceptions and the possibility that this figure ends up in the display case of someone who is a big Dragon Ball fan. We are talking about Son Goku & Villains Diorama, a unique figure made with resin and with a devastating price of 2880€ at the time of your reservation. A payment in installments of €900 is also available.

Size: 106cm Alto

Departure date:Q4 2023

Broly – Legendary Super Saiyan HQS+ by TSUME

We are facing one of the most renowned figures within the entire range of Dragon Ball options that we currently have. However, despite being very well known, This Broly figure does not have a very affordable price. It is a resin figure, which measures a total of 76 centimeters in height. The Tsume brand put it up for sale on the market with a price of €999 4 years ago. Although this figure was released in 2019, there are currently very few in circulation and it is difficult to find them for sale. Thus becoming an even more exclusive figure.

Dragon Ball Z Frieza “4th Form” Mega Premium Masterline

This figure of one of the most fearsome enemies in the Dragon Ball universe is one of the most coveted by true collectors. A figure made with top quality materials and completely made of resin, so its finish is outstanding and will last longer over time. Frieza from Dragon Ball has his most exclusive figure that we can find on the market right now. It is developed as part of a Mega Premium edition. And it has an exorbitant price of €2,127.91.

Their dimensions son:

Alto: 61 cm; Ancho: 43 cm; Largo: 34 cm alto.

Goku and Vegeta Combat version of Dragon Ball Z

Goku

In this version of both characters, we can see figures that are truly carved and treated with care and dedication. Those in charge of giving shape to these designs have been those of Tsume, a company that demonstrates its creativity, good workmanship and quality with each figure. To begin we must say that the Goku figure from Dragon Ball Z had a starting price of €699. Its dimensions were:

44 centimeters wide, 50 centimeters long and 37 centimeters high.

Vegeta

Then we have the special figure of Vegeta, named Dragon Ball Z Vegeta Galick Gun HQS Tsume. Its starting price was €849, and the dimensions with which it went on sale were:

37 centimeters wide, 45 centimeters long and 66 centimeters high..

Goku- Dragon Ball Super Ultra Instinto

This is another of the most exclusive and difficult to find figures currently in the Dragon Ball universe. She is based on Goku’s Super form after the game was introduced. Ultra Instinct. It also went on sale in 2019, and since then it has been very difficult to find it for public sale. Furthermore, it is most likely that its price has appreciated. It has an imposing base and a height of just over 30 centimeters. Few units arrived in Spain.

Goku Samurai

Goku Samurai is part of an exclusive representation within the cast of DB collectible figures. In fact this figure is very important, since it is designed and developed by Blue Sky Studios. It will also be available in two different sizes, and with their corresponding price difference. On the one hand we can get hold of the large figure (1/4 Scale) and measures 81x42x46 centimeters; While on the other hand we will have a smaller version (1/6 Scale) and some measures of 54x28x31. Their prices would be:

1/6 scale figure: 365 dollars.

1/4 scale figure: 515 dollars.

Son Goku Super Saiyan 3

One of the most recent figures in the Dragon Ball saga and who has generated a real furor on networks and within the community. For both fans and collectors, this impeccable Son Goku Super Saiyan 3 figure, with a 1/4 scale, and measuring 44.5 cm high, 50 cm wide and 40 cm deep, is one of the most sought after in the DB and anime collecting market. We can also change his head to transform him into Goku Super Saiyan 2.

Super Saiyan Son Goku

This figure is one of the most iconic figures in anime. In fact refers to a moment when Goku is talking about Krillin while carrying out his special transformation. A design made by Bandai Tamashii Nations and created with polyvinyl chloride. We are looking at one of the juiciest figures that we currently have on Amazon, and it has a current price of 87.48€. It has 4.9 stars from almost 80 reviews, and these are its dimensions: ‎10″ x 8″ x 10″; 340 grams.

Super Saiyan Goku

Dragon Ball Z – Super Saiyan Trunks

This special figure of the Super Saiyan version of Trunks is the most sought after and sold on platforms such as Amazon. Currently the figure has a total price of €120, designed and distributed by MERCHANDISING LICENSE. The measurements are ‎20.57 x 14.99 x 27.94 cm; 1.22 kilograms. It has 4.9 stars out of a total of 60 ratings, making it one of the safest and best options in terms of quality-price that we have within DB collectible figures.

Super Saiyan Trunks figura

Future Trunks – Banpresto

This figure of Future Trunks is one of the most sought-after figures of the character currently. It is designed by Banpresto, one of the best-known brands for designing figures from the Dragon Ball saga. Unlike the previous ones, there are more facilities, both economic and resourceful, to locate several of their type. The current price It’s around €30. The figure is based on an official illustration of the character, with his hair in a ponytail and holding his sword. Furthermore, its reduced size will make it You can fit it practically anywhere. It may not currently be available in your country due to high demand and longevity.

Dragon Ball Z The Android Battle Super Saiyan Son Goku

This figure from Banpresto and the official Bandai Namco store of Goku Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z is one of the best-selling pieces currently available in the coveted collecting market. With a quality design, resistant materials and a lot of passion for staying faithful to the anime adaptation of the franchise, the Son Goku Super Saiyan figure can currently be obtained for €60weighs 2 kilos and measures a total of 16 centimeters in height.

Figura Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan

Dragon Balls Set

This is a fairly simple set compared to the rest of the figures we have had the pleasure of seeing so far. However The Dragon Ball franchise would be nothing without the 7 Dragon Balls. A 7-piece set, designed by the MAAcalder brand, and which has 4.6 stars out of a total of almost 200 reviews on Amazon, It is available for €20.99. If you’re thinking about starting a Dragon Ball collection, this wouldn’t be a bad purchase.

Set of 7 Dragon Ball Balls

Dragon Ball- Figura Deluxe Bandai Namco (Action)

Cell Forma Final

This figure is part of the Dragon Ball action set distributed by Bandai Namco itself. It is currently available on Amazon for €24.99 and has more than 2,600 ratings and a total of 4.6 stars. The measurements of the figure are 5 x 15.5 x 25.5 cm; 110 grams. This action-style figure of Cell joins the Bandai set along with other characters that we will develop below.

Cell Forma Final Dragon Ball

Android 17

This Android 17 figure is part of the same Bandai Namco action set, and we can currently find it for purchase at Amazon for €36.17. Its height is 17 centimeters so we can adapt it to practically any space.

Android 17 Action Figure

