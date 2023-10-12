Sony has made its usual announcement every month, because it has revealed the new batch of video games that will become part of the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium. On this occasion, all of them will become available starting October 17, so in less than a week those who are signed up for the service will have access to a total of 11 new games.

Some of them will be very familiar to you and with which the action will be guaranteed from start to finish, because you can fight against zombies in Dead Island, against criminals in Gotham Knights or against countless enemies with very wild gameplay in Gungrave GORE. In addition, it is clear that Halloween is just around the corner, because the library will be joined by the terrifying Alien: Isolation and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

Here you have the complete list with the new additions that will occur in a very few days:

As for those who subscribe to PlayStation Premiumthe highest level of all, you will also be able to enjoy four other titles, among which there are two installments of a pair of well-known fighting sagas.

Ape Escape Academy (PS4, PS5)

IQ Final (PS4, PS5)

SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny (PS4, PS5)

Tekken 6 (PS4, PS5)

