Disney films have marked a before and after in the world of cinema.

Disney has iconic characters that are unforgettable for fans around the world

Surely you have ever wondered what are the best characters in all of Disney, because these are the ones who give life to each of the stories and nothing would be the same without them. Of course, this universe is very wide and has had numerous deliveries over the years. Although many of its launches have been successful and They have brought new protagonists impressive to the cinemas, there are some characters that are simply unbeatable.

In this article we present our selection of the most popular Disney characters, based on their personality and the impact they have had since they were created. appeared for the first time on screen. To make this list we have taken into account many aspects that determine why they have become unforgettable and what makes them so special.

Meet the most beloved characters in the Disney universe

In the best Disney Pixar films we can appreciate the story of many characters who always leave a moral and They captivate us with their personality. Obviously, choosing the best among so many deliveries is complicated because most of them are incredible. However, in the following list we leave you those who have stood out the most Disney and why.

Mickey Mouse

The most famous mouse in the world could not be missing, the symbol of Disney and the first animated character to have his own voice. Mickey Mouse was born in 1928 and since then he has starred in hundreds of shorts, movies, series and video games. His personality is optimistic, brave, generous and fun. He is always willing to help his friends and live new adventures.

Goofy

Another of the classic Disney characters is Goofy, the clumsy and absent-minded dog who usually get into trouble for his innocence and his lack of common sense. Goofy is much loved for his good heart, his loyalty, and his sense of humor. Despite his mistakes, he always tries to do the best for your son Max and for his friends Mickey and Donald. This character has also starred many comic shorts and has had his own movies.

Donald Duck

Donald Duck is Disney’s most temperamental character. He is a white duck with a navy blue sweater and a sailor hat. He has an irascible, impatient and proud character that makes it very authentic and fun. He likes to boast about his achievements, although he often fails due to his bad luck or the intervention of his nephews Hugo, Paco and Luis. Donald often competes with Mickey for Minnie’s attention or to be the best at something. However, he is also a good friend and a brave hero when he proposes it.

Timon and Pumbaa – The Lion King

Timon and Pumbaa are an inseparable couple. friends who live in the jungle following their “Hakuna Matata” life philosophy and are simply represented as a duo because they always do things together, including sing great songs.

On the one hand, Timon is a clever and sarcastic meerkat who often has crazy plans, while Pumbaa is a friendly warthog who has flatulence problems. Together they adopt Simba when he flees his kingdom and they teach him to enjoy life without worries. Without a doubt, Timon and Pumbaa They are very funny characters who bring humor and joy to the film The Lion King.

Dumbo – Dumbo

As for Dumbo, he comes from one of the most classic Disney films and is a baby elephant who is born with huge ears that cause him a lot of problems. The other animals make fun of him and they call him “Dumbo,” a derogatory nickname meaning “dumb.” His only friend is a little mouse named Timothy who helps him discover his true potential, which is fly thanks to his ears. The story of this character is a lesson in improvement, friendship and love.

Jiminy Cricket – Pinocchio

Jiminy Cricket is Pinocchio’s conscience, the wooden doll who wants to be a real boy. Jiminy Cricket is a wise cricket and kind man who gives advice to Pinocchio so that he behaves well and does not fall into the temptations of evil. However, Pinocchio doesn’t always pay attention to him and gets into a lot of trouble. Jiminy Cricket is a very important character in the movie Pinocchio, as he represents the voice of reason, morality and honesty.

Genie – Aladdin

We are before the genius of magic lamp that Aladdin finds in the cave of wonders. This character has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses the lamp, but he has some rules you can’t break. In itself, it is a very fun, charismatic and expressive being that has the ability to change shape, imitate voices and do references to popular culture. Genie befriends Aladdin and helps him conquer Princess Jasmine, although his greatest wish is to be free from the lamp that imprisons him.

Elsa – Frozen

In Frozen, Elsa is the queen of Arendelle, a kingdom that lives under a eternal winter because of his ice powers. Although she was born with this ability, she hid it for years for fear of harming others, especially her sister Anna. This way, isolates himself in an ice castle and breaks free from his bonds, singing the famous song “Let it go.” In short, he is a character who represents the internal struggle between duty and desire, between fear and love.

Fairy Godmother – Cinderella

The Fairy Godmother is the protector of Cinderella, a young woman who lives subjected to the injustices of her stepmother and his stepsisters. She appears just when Cinderella loses hope of going to the prince’s ball and grants her wish with a little magic. With her powers, gives her a dress, some glass shoes and a float made of pumpkin. At first glance it doesn’t seem like it, but the Fairy Godmother is very important for the development of the film’s plot.

Winnie the Pooh

Another Disney character that never goes out of style is undoubtedly Winnie the Pooh. This is a teddy bear that lives in the Hundred Acre Wood with your friends. He is known to be very gluttonous and loves to eat honey. He is also very curious and gets into comical situations due to their innocence and his confusion. Winnie the Pooh is a very friendly and tender character who teaches us the value of friendship, imagination and simplicity.

The Muses – Hercules

The Muses are the narrators of the film Hercules. Is about five Greek Goddesses who sing and dance to tell the story of the mythological hero. The Muses have a lot of rhythm, grace and personality, especially for their songs that are catchy and fun, with influences from gospel, soul and R&B. There is no doubt that The Muses are very original and dynamic characters who le dan a musical toque and humorous to the film.

Vanellope – Rompe Ralph

Vanellope is a girl who lives in sugar rush, a racing video game set in a world of candy. He is considered a “mistake” of the game, since he has the ability to teleport, which prevents him from participating in races. However, she dreams of being a runner and she becomes friends with Ralph, a villain who wants to be a hero. Vanellope is very mischievous, brave and witty, while she has a sarcastic sense of humor and a rebellious attitude.

Sebastian – The Little Mermaid

“Under the sea” is one of the most emblematic phrases of the Little Mermaid that Sebastian brought us, the red crab that Live in the underwater kingdom of King Triton. This is the royal advisor and the one in charge of taking care of Ariel, the king’s daughter who wants to be human.

His personality is very strict, nervous and responsible, because he always try to keep Ariel from getting into trouble for her curiosity about the outside world, although he also supports her in certain decisions. On the other hand, he is also a great musician, standing out in the film for his most famous song “Under the sea”where he explains the wonders of living in the ocean.

Baloo – The Jungle Book

Of course, Baloo is another one who can’t be missing from this list because it represents the joy of living, friendship and freedom. He is a brown bear who lives in the jungle and becomes the mentor and protector of Mowgli, the human boy who was raised by wolves. Baloo teaches Mowgli the laws of nature and shows you how to have fun and relax despite the dangers that abound in the jungle.

Obviously, it is someone brave and loyal who risks his life to save Mowgli from the clutches of the evil tiger Shere Khan. Furthermore, he is a character that transmits optimismhumor and wisdom, and that makes us sing his famous song “Lo más vital”.

