Pixar has numerous films that have stood out for their quality and the message they convey.

Pixar movies have unique characters that are hard to forget

Pixar films are famous for their quality animation, exciting stories, and unforgettable characters. Since Toy Story was released in 1995, the studio He has created more than 20 films that have captivated millions of viewers around the world. The truth is that these productions have something that makes one empathize with the characters and the plot that surrounds them, as well as the very original design that they always propose.

While there are a large number of Disney and Pixar films that have left a indelible mark on the animation industry, there are some in particular that have stood out throughout history. Obviously, none of these stories would be the same without their protagonists and that is why we have decided to make the top of the best Pixar characters.

Meet the characters who marked the history of Pixar animated films

Pixar is a film animation studio that is linked to Walt Disney Studios. Since its inception it has given much to talk about good job you do on a general level and, of course, the success that each of their deliveries has achieved. This time, we bring you some of the best characters who have given life to these famous films and why they are so special.

Dory – Finding Nemo

Dory is one of the first Disney characters to gain the public’s trust. She is a friendly blue tang who accompanies Marlin in the search for her son Nemo. Although suffer from memory loss In the short term, Dory is a loyal, optimistic and fun friend, who always find the positive side of things and that helps Marlin overcome his fears and overprotection.

Joy – Inside Out

This is the main emotion that controls Riley’s mind, an 11 year old girl who moves with his family to San Francisco. Joy is responsible for her being happy and that is why she tries to prevent Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear from interfering with her memories. However, when Joy and Sadness become lost in Riley’s inner world, they have to learn to work together now. understand the role of each, because all emotions are important and each of them has its moment. In short, Alegría is a character who shows us the importance of happinessbut also to accept other emotions and mature.

Mike Wazowski – Monster University y Monsters S.A.

Mike Wazowski is the best friend and coworker of Sulley, the scariest monster in Monstropolis. This is a round green monster with only one eye that he dreams of being scary since he was little, although its appearance is usually not so scary. However, he is someone very funny, intelligent and hardworking, so he learns to use your strengths to do your job.

On the other hand, Mike always supports Sulley and cares about others, showing it when he gets attached to Boo. Without a doubt, Mike is a character who inspires us to fight for our dreams, to value friendship and to be generous.

Boo – Monsters S.A.

At Monsters SA we have also had the opportunity to meet Boo, the adorable human girl who befriends Sulley and Mike when she accidentally sneaks into the world of monsters. This little girl is only 2 years old and, despite being “toxic” to monsters, Boo he is not afraid of them, but calls them by affectionate names like “kitty” or “mikito.” Boo is a character who captivates us with its tenderness and makes us laugh with his witticisms.

Woody – Toy Story

Toy Story is one of the classic Disney movies and here we meet Woody, Andy’s favorite toy. He is a commanding cloth cowboy who leads the other toys and cares about his well-being. Although Woody is a very loyal characterbrave and noble, he also has his flaws, such as his jealousy or his pride.

Throughout the four Toy Story films, Woody faces several challenges and it matures, like the arrival of Buzz Lightyear, the kidnapping by the evil Al McWhiggin, Andy’s departure to college or the meeting with Bo Peep.

Wall-E

Wall-E is the last robot left on Earth, after humans abandoned it because it was covered in trash. This way, is dedicated to compacting waste He already collects objects that catch his attention, but he also feels great loneliness. However, everything changes when he meets Eva, an explorer robot that comes to search for life on the planet. Wall-E falls in love with her and follows her to the ship where the humans live, where he discovers that there is a conspiracy to prevent their return to Earth.

Wall-E’s story draws attention to his curiosity, his kindness and his determination, while the way he acts makes us think about the environmentconsumerism and the meaning of life.

Remy – Ratatouille

Remy is a rat who has a great sense of smell and taste, which allows you to create delicious dishes. He dreams of being a great chef, but his family does not understand or support him. Despite this, nothing stands in the way of his goals, so he decides to separate from his family to go to Paris, where meet Linguini, a young man who works as a kitchen assistant at Gusteau’s famous restaurant. Remy and Linguini They form an unusual teamin which Remy controls Linguini’s movements from under his hat, and together they manage to impress critic Anton Ego.

Rayo McQueen – Cars

Lightning is another character that has stood out among Pixar releases, a young car and arrogant racer who dreams of winning the Piston Cup Grand Prixbut is forced to stop in a small town called Radiator Springs, where he learns the true value of friendshiplove and humility.

Miguel – Coco

Coco is a film that takes us to the fascinating world of the dead with a argument based on Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead. Miguel is a boy who loves music, but lives in a family that prohibits it due to an ancient curse. This is not enough to isolate his passion, so he defies the rules and He goes into the afterlife to look for his idol, the singer Ernesto de la Cruz, in order to discover his true origin. Miguel is a character who teaches us how to follow our dreamshow to honor our ancestors and how to forgive our loved ones.

Rusell – Up

Russell is an optimistic, enthusiastic and curious boy who wants to get a merit medal helping Mr. Fredricksen, a lonely widower who wants to fulfill his deceased wife’s dream. Although his personalities are very different, he is someone who teaches Mr. Fredricksen many things about life, because he is the person he needed to take the step of overcoming the difficult moment in which he lost his loved one.

Jack-Jack – The Incredibles

Unlike his parents and siblings, Jack-Jack has the ability to manifest a wide variety of skills supernatural, such as transforming into fire, metal or a monster, teleporting, levitating objects or passing through walls. This makes it a very funny and surprising characterwhich generates comical and exciting situations, while the others around them are unaware of what they are doing.

Edna Mode – The Incredibles

Edna Mode is the fashion designer who create superhero costumes, including the Parr family. She is a small woman, of Japanese-German origin, with a great sense of style and an overwhelming personality. Edna Mode is one of the sources of humor in the film, for your sarcastic comments, his exaggerated gestures and his arrogant, but endearing attitude. She is also a loyal friend and wise advisor to the protagonists, especially Helen Parr (Elastigirl), whom helps you regain your confidence and her passion for being a superhero.

Buzz Lightyear – Toy Story

Obviously, Buzz Lightyear couldn’t be missing, as he is the space toy that arrives in Andy’s room in the first Toy Story movie. He is a character brave with a great sense of justice and who believes he is a true guardian of space and not a simple toy. His clash with reality and his rivalry with Woody are the driving force of the plot and the origin of many memorable scenes. Buzz Lightyear also has a great evolution throughout the films, going from being an ingenue to a leader, from being a loner to a friend and from being a fictional hero to a real one.

