Meet the richest characters in the world of comics.

Tony Stark is not the richest person in Marvel Comics

In the world of comics we can find all kinds of superheroes and villains, as well as secondary characters. For example, there are the most popular from Marvel or the most powerful from DC and many more categories that help us learn more about the roles they have in the stories. Well, just as there are characters who dedicate their lives to protecting or doing evil, some of them also enter the millionaire aspect.

Yes, we are referring to the characters with the most money, both from DC and Marvel. Surely you already have an idea of ​​what they could be, but the richest of all may surprise you quite a bit, because It’s not even Tony Stark, nor Bruce Wayne. In the following information we leave you the full top of the tycoons who have surpassed unimaginable figures in their comic universes.

These are the most millionaire people in the world of comics

The most influential people in the world of comics already exceed millions, thus becoming billionaires who have stood out for the way in which they use their resources, whether for good or evil. Below, you have the figures and who each of them are. those who make up this list.

Theodore “Ted” Kord – Blue Beetle ($5 billion)

Ted Kord is the second Blue Beetle, a hero who uses his wits and technology to fight crime. He inherited the company Kord Industries, one of the largest research companies and development of the world, which provides a constant flow of income and resources for his inventions, thus reaching a reserve of 5 billion dollars.

Danny Rand – Iron Fist (5 billones)

Danny Rand is a mystical warrior who channels the power of the dragon Shou-Lao. He is also the owner of Rand Enterprises, a multinational corporation that is engaged in various sectors such as energy, pharmacy or telecommunications. His fortune comes from both his family legacy and your successful businesses along its history.

Namor (6 billion)

Of course, Namor as king of Atlantis is one of the richest in Marvel And their nation is one of the most powerful on the planet. He has access to the vast natural and mineral resources of his kingdom, as well as the wealth accumulated over centuries. Furthermore, one of his abilities is that does very well in business.

Oliver Queen – Green Arrow (7 billion)

Oliver Queen is the owner of Queen Industries in the DC universe. This is a leading company in technology and innovation that provides you with funds and equipment for your missions, since you are also dedicated to being a vigilante. His fortune is also due to your smart investments and to his philanthropy, with an arsenal of 7 billion dollars.

Norman Osborn – Green Goblin (10 billion)

This is the founder and director of Oscorp, a company pioneer in biotechnology, chemistry and aerospace which gives it great economic and political power. The success he has had is also due to his evil plans and his alliances with other criminals.

Reed Richards – Mr. Fantastic (12 billones)

In addition to being one of Marvel’s most intelligent characters and the leader of The Fantastic Four, he is also one of the wealthiest in the world. He is the creator of the Baxter Building, a skyscraper that houses his laboratory, his headquarters, and his alien artifact collection. Thanks to his patents, revolutionary inventions and his interdimensional explorations, he has achieved earn an income approximately 12 billion dollars.

Victor von Doom – Doctor Doom (35 billones)

Like Reed, Victor von Doom also has taken advantage of his ingenuity to become a billionaire. Well, he is the absolute ruler of Latveria and one of the biggest enemies from The Fantastic Four. His strong point is that he is a genius in both science and magic, while his vast amount of money is based on his dominance over said nation, which gives him provides unlimited resources and unconditional “loyalty.”

Wilson Grant Fisk – Kingpin (40 billones)

Wilson Fisk o Kingpin, es the most feared crime lord and respected New Yorker. With his criminal empire he has managed to build a stable drug and arms trafficking to obtain large quantities of money, which has passed it off as legal by washing it. His fortune is based on his cunning, his brutality and his influence over the authorities and the media. His appearance as a legitimate businessman allows him hide your illicit activities.

Alexander Luthor – Lex Luthor (75 billones)

Alexander Luthor is Superman’s greatest rival and one of the most influential men in the world. As owner of LexCorp, a gigantic corporation ranging from the military industry to communication, has been able to generate all types of income, which are also used for its obsession with defeating the Man of Steel.

Bruce Wayne – Batman (80 billones)

This is the Dark Knight of Gotham and the best detective in the world. He is the heir to Wayne Enterprises, a company that dominates sectors such as energy, construction and electronics. Bruce Wayne use your money to finance his crusade against crime, equipping himself with state-of-the-art vehicles, weapons and gadgets to be ready for any threat.

Tony Stark – Iron Man (100 billones)

Just by thinking about Iron Man’s armor we can get an idea of ​​the absurd amount of money that Tony Stark has. It’s all thanks to Stark Industries, a leading advanced technology, defense and energy company that, by being an inventor, entrepreneur and hero, has surpassed almost all the billionaires on Earth.

T’Challa – Black Panther (90 trillones)

Wakanda is a hidden African nation that possesses vibranium, the most valuable and versatile metal in the world. Their control over this resource is what differentiates them from those in other parts of the world, since it allows them to develop superior technology and culture to those of the rest. It is not known exactly how much money this nation has, but it exceeds any other on planet Earth. Therefore, T’Challa, the King of Wakanda and Black Panther, is considered the richest person in the world of comicssurpassing even Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne by far.

