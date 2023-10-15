Meet the strongest characters in the entire Baki universe.

Baki Hanma is only surpassed by a fighter

Join the conversation

Baki is one of the best shonen anime that exists and no wonder. Throughout the anime we have seen many incredible battles and characters who are truly strong, capable of overcoming any obstacle with their physical power and determination. Well, Baki is not the only one who has proven to have great powerbut there are also other fighters who have left their mark with their fights, their problems and their training.

Considering that, in this article we show you what they are. Baki’s most powerful characters, those who have stood out for their skills, their blows and the strength they have expressed in each blow of their fights. Some of them are friends of Baki, others are enemies, but what they all have in common is that They are real monsters when it comes to fighting. Below, you have each of them.

These are the strongest fighters in the Baki universe

In the Baki universe there are many types of characters that They have their own fighting stylesbut they have also caught the attention of fans for How have their attacks influenced on opponents. In the following list, we leave you the most powerful characters in anime.

Shibukawa Goki

He is the master of aikido, a martial art that is based on the use of opponent’s force to defeat him. Shibukawa is capable of anticipate the movements of their rivals and take advantage of their balance, weight and angle to throw them into the air or subdue them with keys. His technique is so refined that he can beat much bigger opponents and stronger than him.

Katsumi Orochi

He is the adopted son and successor of Doppo Orochi, the leader of Shinshinkai Karate. Katsumi has inherited his father’s spirit and determination, as well as his mastery of said martial art. In this way, he has stood out for his speed and agility, being able to throw blows so fast they create shock waves. Additionally, he has developed a special technique called “Mach Punch”, which involves hitting with so much force that it breaks the sound barrier.

Retsu Kaioh

This is the last descendant of the legendary Kaioh family, the masters of Chinese kung-fu. Retsu is an expert in various martial disciplines, from boxing to tai chi. His style is versatile and adaptable, so he has the ability to change depending on the situation and the opponent. He also possesses great physical and mental strength, as well as a deep knowledge of human anatomy, allowing him to attack the vital points of his enemies.

President Jun Guevara

Is he leader of a criminal organization international called “The Pentagon”. Jun is a mysterious and charismatic man who has earned the respect and loyalty of his subordinates. His martial skill is exceptional, as he has learned various fighting styles from different countries. In turn, he is a master of close combat because he can use any part of his body as a weapon. His most powerful technique is the “Guevaru Lock”, a key that he can break bones and organs inmates of their victims.

Doppo Orochi (Man-Eater)

Doppo is a stern and honorable man who he dedicates his life to training and to perfect his art. His karate is devastating, capable of inflicting fatal damage with each blow. Likewise, he has faced the fiercest adversaries, from wild animals to Yujiro Hanma, who is considered the strongest man in the world.

Jack Hanma

Is he Baki Hanma’s half-brother and the illegitimate son of Yujiro Hanma. He is known for being a muscular giant who has resorted to using drugs and surgeries to increase his strength. His goal is to surpass his father and his brother and, to achieve this, he does not hesitate to face any challenge. In short, the brute strength he has is impressive, since he can lift tons and smash walls with your fists without any problem.

Kaku Kaioh

He is the grandmaster of Chinese kung-fu and the mentor of Retsu Kaioh. Kaku is a venerable old man who possesses incomparable wisdom and experience. Definitely, his kung-fu is sublime, as he is able to combine the softness and hardness of his attacks as if they were yin and yang. In this way, he manipulates his internal energy to perform superhuman feats, such as stopping his opponents’ hearts or rejuvenating his body.

Biscuit Olivia (Unchained)

He is the most dangerous and respected inmate in the prison of maximum security “Arizona”. Olivia is a large African-American man who has earned the nickname for “Unchained” for his ability to break any chain or handcuffs that are placed on him. In terms of physical strength, he can bend steel bars and lift tanks with one hand. His fighting technique It is based on the use of your weight and its pressure, allowing it to crush its enemies as if they were insects.

Pickle

Pickle es basically a primitive being who is only guided by his instincts and his desires. His passion is hunting and he considers modern humans as his prey. Among the notable things about this character is his confrontation with the dinosaurs, which has ended up devouring them. Being a dinosaur killer, his body works like a killing machine, thus having tough skin, sharp teeth and a large resistant muscles.

Baki Hanma

Of course, the protagonist of the series and the son of Yujiro Hanma is another of the strongest in the anime. Baki is a young prodigy who He has dedicated his life to training and to combat. His dream is to defeat his father and become the strongest man in the world. The truth is that he is on the right path, because His fighting style is “Grappling” which consists of the use of punches, kicks, throws and submissions. Baki has learned from the best teachers and has developed his own techniques, such as the “Demon Back” and many more.

Yujiro Hanma (The Ogre)

Is he main antagonist of the series and Baki Hanma’s father. Yujiro is the strongest man in the world, a being who has transcended human limits. His fighting style is the “Hanma Style”, which is based on the use of all existing martial arts and adaptation to the environment. In short, it is a monster that only lives for fight and dominance.

Join the conversation