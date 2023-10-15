These are some of the best mangas in history.

It’s no secret that Japanese comics (manga) have become extremely popular. In fact, These works have gained many fans around the world., who enjoy all kinds of adventures. These mangas can be classified according to their demographics or also the audience they are aimed at, thus offering a lot of adventures with varied themes.

With so many impressive works that have been published over the years, many wonder which are the best mangas in history. Obviously, this is a very personal answer and could be different for each person. But we have done our best to answer it.

We have compiled a list of what we consider to be some of the best manga in history. And you will realize that, for the most part, there are many shonen, but this is because they tend to be the most popular and reach many more people. Although we have also added some interesting Spokon. And there is no particular order.

One Piece

It is impossible to talk about the best manga in history and leave aside the legendary work of Eiichiro Oda, which has exceeded a whopping 1,000 chapters. This story tells the adventures of Luffy and his friends, who pursue their dreams through a world of pirates. However, the further they travel through these seas, they find themselves involved in all kinds of dangerous situations.

One Piece is one of the best Shonen mangas of all time. And his history is one of the richest in terms of contentsince the author introduces all kinds of important details to expand this story.

Slam Dunk

Now it’s time to talk about a Shonen manga of the Spokon genre that has become one of the most iconic. In fact, nothing else in Japan has sold more than 120,000,0000 copies. This is Slam Dunk.

This is the story of a young man who, to win over a girl, plays basketball. However, From this premise an impressive adventure develops sporty. Each match is full of values ​​and epic moments. Plus, you’ll also find some comedy to brighten your day and a little romance.

Demon Slayer

Koyoharu Gotouge has created one of the most successful stories of all time. Demon Slayer, also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba, follows Tanjiro Kamado on his quest to turn his younger sister back into a human. But to do this, he will have to find the King of Demons, Kibutsuji Muzan.

El manga de Kimetsu no Yaiba It has also been adapted to animated format, from the hand of Ufotable and the result is impressive. In fact, the Demon Slayer anime has received recognition for its incredible animation and drawing.

Dragon Ball

Akira Toriyama is considered by many to be the “Father of Shonen”, because with his work, inspired many other mangakas to create their signature works. Dragon Ball, for many, is synonymous with manga and anime, so it could not be missing from this list.

Along its history, the Dragon Ball universe has only expanded. This story began with the adventures of Goku, Bulma and their friends in search of the Dragon Balls. Then Dragon Ball Z would be released, which would continue developing the combat themes and, now, Dragon Ball Super.

Shingeki no Kyojin

Shingeki no Kyojin has transcended and surpassed many other stories. Although some do not consider that his story is on par with the best and more developed, it cannot be denied that it has had a great cultural impact. In fact, it is so much so that even people who have never seen anime have enjoyed the story of Eren and his friends.

The work of Hajime Isayama has become one of the most iconic and beloved of all time, so it could not be missing from this list.

Naruto

Masashi Kishimoto ha creado one of the most beloved stories of all timewhich follows the adventures of a boy who dreams of gaining the recognition of all the inhabitants of his village, becoming, in the process, a hero to everyone.

Naruto is one of the most complete and best quality mangas that exist. This would eventually receive a sequel that shows the protagonists as teenagers: Naruto Shippuden.

Haikyu!!

The protagonist of this story is Shoyo Hinata, a young man who loves volleyball. However, he is quite short in stature, but this does not discourage him, since there was an incredible player who was known as “Little Giant” and this inspires him to become a legend.

During his last year of school, he gets the opportunity to play an official volleyball match, but is defeated overwhelmingly. And this is where the true story of overcoming and struggle begins. This is a very exciting Spokon that teaches many values. This is one of the best sports manga and anime of all time.

Hunter x Hunter

This is one of the stories that more people should read, because it is simply impressive. And the creator of this is Yoshihiro Togashi.

Hunter x Hunter follows the story of Gon Freecss, a young man who wants to find his fatherso he makes the decision to become a hunter, since, in this way, he thinks he could find it.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia es another of the best mangas that you should knowas it presents a story of heroes and villains, although it goes much further than this simple premise.

The story of Kohei Horikoshi shows a society where even the heroes themselves, in reality, They are selfish hypocrites and there is a latent fear among the inhabitants, who worry that the powers that be will destroy the city. In addition, the lives of many aspiring heroes who want to change this reality are also shown.

Jujutsu Kaisen

One of the best contemporary manga is Jujutsu Kaisen. This work continues the adventures and misadventures of Yuji Itadoria young man who, by chance, ends up discovering the world of witchcraft.

This story features many impressive characters, such as Sukuna, the King of Curses, or Satoru Gojo himself, considered the strongest Sorcerer of all. Definitely an impressive story.

Bleach

Bleach is one of the mangas that They make up “The Big Three” of Shonen, along with Naruto and One Piece. This is the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, a young man who has the ability to see spirits. And after an incident, he ends up gaining unique powers.

This is a story you must read. But that’s not all, because the anime has also been created masterfully, offering great animation quality.

Bleach It is a story that features many interesting characters. and they will surely earn your affection due to their motivations and aspirations.

