The smartest man in the world and his friends are some of Dr. Stone’s most beloved characters.

Senku Ishigami has met many people who will be important in rebuilding civilization.

Dr. Stone is considered one of the best science fiction anime of all time, since its theme, design and story are some of the factors that have made it stand out between the crowd. Here we meet a protagonist named Senku Ishigami, a young scientist who wakes up in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been petrified by a mysterious light. Along with his friends, Senku seeks to revive civilization using the power of science and technology with his knowledge.

On his way, Senku meets various characters who help him or hinder him in his mission. Some of them are so interesting that they have won the affection of fans. For this reason, we have decided to review what they are the best Dr. Stone characters and the reasons why we like them so much.

These are the most popular Dr. Stone characters

Among the characters who accompany us on this adventure, there are some who stand out for their skills, personalities and designs. If you want to know which Dr. Stone’s most popular ones are so far, below we leave you the complete list of the most beloved anime characters.

Senku Ishigami

Obviously, the protagonist of the series cannot be missed and it is considered the most intelligent being in the world known so far, Senku Ishigami. He is the leader of the Kingdom of Science, a faction that wishes to rebuild civilization and return humanity to its former glory, removing petrification with science and technology.

Senku is a cunning, neutral character with great intellect to solve problems, who is not intimidated by any obstacle or enemy. His mass-energy equivalence formula of Albert Einstein (E = mc²) that is printed on the front of your clothing is just a sample of the great intellect you can have.

Suika

Suika is a girl from Ishigami Village, one of Senku’s first allies and joins the Kingdom of Science with great enthusiasm. Being small, has served to escape and walk stealthily to collect enemy information or explore unknown places.

Its design has made it one of the best kawaii characters in anime. In addition, he has an authentic style by always wearing his watermelon helmet, which helps him correct his myopia and hide your identity.

Kohaku

Among Dr. Stone’s strongest characters is Kohaku, Ruri’s sister and a member of the Force team of the Kingdom of Science that is in charge of the physical and combat tasks. Kohaku is a brave, loyal and determined warrior, who supports and cares for her people at all costs.

He has incredible distance vision abilities, which allow him detect the movement of your enemies or see distant objects clearly to determine the position of enemies.

Tsukasa Shishio

Tsukasa Shishio es the strongest human being in the world, capable of defeating lions or breaking rocks with his fists. At the same time, he is the leader of the Empire of Power, a faction that opposes the Kingdom of Science and who only wants to awaken the most powerful petrified, creating a world without inequalities or weaknesses.

In this way, Tsukasa is considered one of the best anime villains, as he is a complex character, who has his own reasons for acting the way he does. Despite being a fearsome enemy, he also show respect for your rivals and compassion for his allies.

Byakuya Ishigami

Byakuya Ishigami is the adoptive father of Senku y He was an astronaut who was in space when the petrification phenomenon occurred. Later, he was able to return to Earth along with his companions who were on the same mission as him.

On the other hand, he was the founder of the Ishigami Village and the person responsible for leave clues for Senku on how to reverse petrification. Byakuya stands out for always worry about the future of his son, having great faith in Senku and science more than himself.

Gen Asagiri

Gen Asagiri is a mentalist who dedicated to deception and manipulation to people with his tricks and words. Primarily, he was awakened by Tsukasa, but soon switched sides and joined the Kingdom of Science, after being impressed by Senku’s intelligence and attitude. Gen is a fun character, which brings humor and sarcasm to the story. His personality is selfish and cynical, but he also has a noble and loyal side.

Ryusui Nanami

As for Ryusui Nanami, he is a billionaire who was awakened by Senku in the second season of the anime. Previously, he was the heir to a large corporation, but his greatest passion has always been maritime navigation and exploration. In this way, Ryusui becomes the captain of the Perseusthe ship that the Kingdom of Science built to travel the world.

Ruri

Ruri is the priestess of Ishigami Village and Kohaku’s older sister. It is responsible for transmitting tales and stories that contain important information about science and the past of humanity. Unfortunately, she suffers from a lung disease that threatens her life, but thanks to Senku and the Kingdom of Science she manages to recover little by little. Ruri is a sweet character, who has great wisdom and infinite goodness. Her personality is calm, peaceful, grateful and very curious.

Taiju Oki

Taiju Oki is Senku’s best friend and one of the first characters to wake up of petrification. He is considered to be the strongest member of the Kingdom of Science in terms of physical stamina and stamina. Taiju is capable of work tirelessly for hours or days, using his body as a tool or shield. Regarding his personality, he is one of the most optimistic, fully trusting in the things that Senku does and in science.

Kinro

This is one of the Ishigami Village guards and Ginro’s older brother. One of the important things that he does is that he takes care of protect the entrance to the town and to enforce the rules. In fact, he is a skilled warrior who uses a spear as a weapon and is convinced by Senku to enter the Realm of Science upon receiving some glasses that improve your vision.

Yuzuriha Ogawa

She is Senku’s childhood friend and Taiju’s love interest. Yuzuriha is responsible for restoring broken statues of petrified humans and sewing to create materials, using her artistic skills and patience to achieve it. Without a doubt is an adorable character who has great compassion and a unique delicacy.

