Taking advantage of the fact that the great EDGE magazine turns 30, the editorial team wanted to pay tribute to its passion for video games by creating a ranking of the best video games of the last 30 years, that is, since the first issue of the magazine appeared until today. If you are one of the oldest people in the place, you may miss some titles, but in general terms we are talking about a fairly complete ranking that, as expected, will not please everyone.
The ranking of the 100 best video games
The list of the 100 best games It has not been prepared on air. To develop it, they have asked the help of 100 industry experts, among whom you can find personalities like Shuhei Yoshida, and among all the votes, the list in question has been generated.
Get the idea that you are not going to find all the games you expected (or you are), but you cannot deny that the list is not complete. The last section of the Top 10 is possibly the worst on the list, and not because of the choice, but possibly none of them deserve to be in first place for many fans. It’s almost impossible to summarize 30 years of video games, but this list helps somewhat. Below is the ranking from lowest to highest position.
100 – Kentucky Route Zero
99 – Warioware, Inc: Mega Microgames
98 – Starcraft
97 – God of War (2018)
96 – Persona 5
95 – Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast
94 – The Sims
93 – Yakuza 0
92 – Fez
91 – Team Fortress 2
90 – Papers, Please
89 – System Shock
88 – Fallout 3
87 – The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
86 – Half-Life: Alyx
85 – Thief: The Dark Project
84 – The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
83 – Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
82 – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
81 – Super Mario Galaxy 2
80 – Street Fighter IV
79 – Tomb Raider
78 – Fortnite
77 – Bayonetta
76 – Immortality
75 – Katamari Damacy
74 – Demon’s Souls
73 – The Last Guardian
72 – Mario Kart 64
71 – Resident Evil
70 – The Last of Us Part II
69 – Silent Hill 2
68 – Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn
67 – Chrono Trigger
66 – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
65 – Axe: Shadows Die Twice
64 – Halo 3
63 – Shenmue
62 – X-Com: UFO Defense
61 – Red Dead Redemption
60 – Xcom: Enemy Unknown
59 – Advance Wars
58 – The Witness
57 – Hitman (2016)
56 – Rez
55 – Castlevania: Symphony of The Night
54 – Mario Kart 8
53 – Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
52 – Inside
51 – Ico
50 – Grand Theft Auto V
49 – Quake
48 – Mass Effect 2
47 – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
46 – Pokémon Red/Blue
45 – Into the Breach
44 – Civilization II
43 – What Remains of Edith Finch
42 – Hollow Knight
41 – Super Mario Odyssey
40 – Dishonored 2
39 – Street Fighter II Turbo
38 – Return of the Work Dinn
37 – Hades
36 – Slay the Spire
35 – Metroid Prime
34 – Spelunky
33 – Journey
32 – Elyisium Disk
31 – World of Warcraft
30 – Half-Life
29 – Tetris Effect
28 – Red Dead Redemption 2
27 – Super Metroid
26 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
25 – Metal Gear Solid
24 – Goldeneye 007
23 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
22 – Portal 2
21 – Bioshock
20 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
19 – Outer Wilds
18 – Grand Theft Auto III
17 – Shadow of the Colossus
16 – Deus Ex
15 – The Last of Us
14 – Final Fantasy VII
13 – Minecraft
12 – Bloodborne
11 – Super Mario Galaxy
10 – DOOM
9 – Elden Ring
8 – Portal
7 – Half-Life 2
6 – Halo: Combat Evolved
5 – Resident Evil 4
4 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
3 – Super Mario 64
2 – Dark Souls
1 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The great absentees
As we had anticipated, making a list of the 100 best games is a practically impossible task, because there will always be major absences. Without going any further, the list does not include a mythical saga like Gran Turismo, and due to the 30-year cutoff, old MS-DOS glories such as the Lucasart adventures or the King Quest are not included either (we know, we are very old ).
Either way, there will be games missing, so if you have any notes to share, leave us in the comments which game or games you would have included on the list and which ones you would have removed.
The 100 greatest games of the past 30 years: our special anniversary edition celebrates the finest interactive accomplishments of Edge’s lifetime. The new issue of Edge is on sale now: https://t.co/eoHLjEpXu0 pic.twitter.com/MBFQtQAKX7
— Edge (@edgeonline) October 5, 2023
If you want to delve deeper into the ranking and learn more details, you just have to buy the latest edition of the magazine in its special issue.
