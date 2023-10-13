Taking advantage of the fact that the great EDGE magazine turns 30, the editorial team wanted to pay tribute to its passion for video games by creating a ranking of the best video games of the last 30 years, that is, since the first issue of the magazine appeared until today. If you are one of the oldest people in the place, you may miss some titles, but in general terms we are talking about a fairly complete ranking that, as expected, will not please everyone.

The ranking of the 100 best video games

The list of the 100 best games It has not been prepared on air. To develop it, they have asked the help of 100 industry experts, among whom you can find personalities like Shuhei Yoshida, and among all the votes, the list in question has been generated.

Get the idea that you are not going to find all the games you expected (or you are), but you cannot deny that the list is not complete. The last section of the Top 10 is possibly the worst on the list, and not because of the choice, but possibly none of them deserve to be in first place for many fans. It’s almost impossible to summarize 30 years of video games, but this list helps somewhat. Below is the ranking from lowest to highest position.

100 – Kentucky Route Zero

99 – Warioware, Inc: Mega Microgames

98 – Starcraft

97 – God of War (2018)

96 – Persona 5

95 – Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast

94 – The Sims

93 – Yakuza 0

92 – Fez

91 – Team Fortress 2

90 – Papers, Please

89 – System Shock

88 – Fallout 3

87 – The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

86 – Half-Life: Alyx

85 – Thief: The Dark Project

84 – The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

83 – Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

82 – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

81 – Super Mario Galaxy 2

80 – Street Fighter IV

79 – Tomb Raider

78 – Fortnite

77 – Bayonetta

76 – Immortality

75 – Katamari Damacy

74 – Demon’s Souls

73 – The Last Guardian

72 – Mario Kart 64

71 – Resident Evil

70 – The Last of Us Part II

69 – Silent Hill 2

68 – Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn

67 – Chrono Trigger

66 – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

65 – Axe: Shadows Die Twice

64 – Halo 3

63 – Shenmue

62 – X-Com: UFO Defense

61 – Red Dead Redemption

60 – Xcom: Enemy Unknown

59 – Advance Wars

58 – The Witness

57 – Hitman (2016)

56 – Rez

55 – Castlevania: Symphony of The Night

54 – Mario Kart 8

53 – Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

52 – Inside

51 – Ico

50 – Grand Theft Auto V

49 – Quake

48 – Mass Effect 2

47 – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

46 – Pokémon Red/Blue

45 – Into the Breach

44 – Civilization II

43 – What Remains of Edith Finch

42 – Hollow Knight

41 – Super Mario Odyssey

40 – Dishonored 2

39 – Street Fighter II Turbo

38 – Return of the Work Dinn

37 – Hades

36 – Slay the Spire

35 – Metroid Prime

34 – Spelunky

33 – Journey

32 – Elyisium Disk

31 – World of Warcraft

30 – Half-Life

29 – Tetris Effect

28 – Red Dead Redemption 2

27 – Super Metroid

26 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

25 – Metal Gear Solid

24 – Goldeneye 007

23 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

22 – Portal 2

21 – Bioshock

20 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

19 – Outer Wilds

18 – Grand Theft Auto III

17 – Shadow of the Colossus

16 – Deus Ex

15 – The Last of Us

14 – Final Fantasy VII

13 – Minecraft

12 – Bloodborne

11 – Super Mario Galaxy

10 – DOOM

9 – Elden Ring

8 – Portal

7 – Half-Life 2

6 – Halo: Combat Evolved

5 – Resident Evil 4

4 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

3 – Super Mario 64

2 – Dark Souls

1 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The great absentees

As we had anticipated, making a list of the 100 best games is a practically impossible task, because there will always be major absences. Without going any further, the list does not include a mythical saga like Gran Turismo, and due to the 30-year cutoff, old MS-DOS glories such as the Lucasart adventures or the King Quest are not included either (we know, we are very old ).

Either way, there will be games missing, so if you have any notes to share, leave us in the comments which game or games you would have included on the list and which ones you would have removed.

The 100 greatest games of the past 30 years: our special anniversary edition celebrates the finest interactive accomplishments of Edge’s lifetime. The new issue of Edge is on sale now: https://t.co/eoHLjEpXu0 pic.twitter.com/MBFQtQAKX7 — Edge (@edgeonline) October 5, 2023

If you want to delve deeper into the ranking and learn more details, you just have to buy the latest edition of the magazine in its special issue.