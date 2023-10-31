From Ajunta Pall to Darth Bane, a journey through the legends of Star Wars told by the first and most legendary Sith Lords

Every legend has an origin and in the Star Wars universe, the Sith Lords are no exception. These iconic antagonists, with their crimson lightsabers and excessive ambitions, have deep roots in galactic lore. But have you ever wondered who the pioneers of this fearsome order are? Well, let’s travel back in time through the pages of comics to find out.

If you consider yourself a Star Wars fan, you probably know Darth Vader and Darth Sidious. But what about those who walked on the dark side of the Force long before them? Yes, we are talking about such iconic characters as Ajunta Pall, Marka Ragnos or Darth Bane himself. These have shaped this great universe, both in the Legends and official continuities.

Ajunta Pall, the first big step

Did you know that Ajunta Pall was not the first Sith? Just as you read it. This former Jedi arrived on Korriban, the home of the original species of the Sith (red-skinned aliens) and conquered them to appropriate the title of Dark Lord of the Sith. His story is crucial to understanding the birth of the order, especially in the Tales of the Jedi comic series.

The Post-Mortem continuity of Marka Ragnos

This Sith-Human hybrid had the peculiarity of continuing to influence the galaxy even after his death. And thanks to his ability to return as a Force spirit, he crowned Exar Kun as the new Dark Lord in an attempt to resurrect the Sith Empire of yesteryear.

Naga Sadow: The Star Alchemist

This successor of Ragnos was not only ambitious, but he was also a brilliant alchemist. He led the Sith Empire in the Great Hyperspace War against the Republic and was kept alive for 600 years thanks to suspended animation.

Ludo Kressh: The defeated conservative

Contrary to Sadow, Kressh wanted to maintain the Sith status quo and was a crucial character in the Tales of the Jedi comic series. He lost the battle for the throne against Sadow, but his ideology left its mark on the history of the order.

Freedon Nadd: The apprentice who surpassed the master

Initially a Jedi prodigy, Nadd fell to the temptation of the dark side and ended up murdering his master, Naga Sadow. His hunger for knowledge led him to investigate ancient Sith secrets that would be instrumental to future galactic villains.

Exar Kun: power and arrogance in equal measure

This former Jedi became the apprentice of Freedon Nadd and then the master of the fallen Jedi Ulic Qel-Droma. He was notable for his invention of the double-bladed lightsaber and his extreme arrogance, which led him to be a fan-favorite villain in Tales of the Jedi.

Darth Bane: The architect of Sith modernity

This character introduced the Rule of Two that prevails in modern dark side ideology. In other words, there should always be a master and an apprentice, no more. Bane is the bridge between the oldest opinions and the more modern ones we know today, and his legacy is indispensable in the lore of this galaxy far, far away.

These legendary characters have not only fascinated fans for decades but have also left an indelible mark on the galaxy far, far away. And who knows? Perhaps future installments of the saga will give us even more memorable characters. What’s more, with the Star Wars universe constantly expanding through series, movies and comics, the possibilities are endless. Stay tuned, the Force still has much to reveal.