He DC Universe It is a formidable place full of heroes, villains and great powers. Additionally, DC is known for giving depth to aspects like magic, history, and mythology in most superhero stories. In this sense, DC’s weapons play a crucial role since many of them have a power that provokes a significant impact on the world of DC. Some of these weapons provide untold power to DC’s most formidable villains, while others are essential tools for heroes in their fight against evil. These add layers of depth to superhero stories, and above all, many are very helpful in explaining the functioning of the universe since without them DC would not be the same. These are the most powerful:

The Philosopher’s Stone

One of the most powerful weapons in DC is the Philosopher’s Stone. The Philosopher’s Stone has been losing weight over time, but it has left an indelible mark on the DC Universe. Created by the magician Simon Magnus, the stone has the ability to alter the states of matter, converting one object into another at will. This is an artifact that has been very present in stories linked to the magical world of DC and its value is practically incalculable.

Batman y Superman recently used the Philosopher’s Stone to create the entity known as SuperBat, which shows that he can even merge different characters to create new beings. In possession of some of the villains of DC, the Philosopher’s Stone could be used to create new monsters and threats. Definitely, anything one can imagine.

The Book of Destiny

One of the great aspects of DC’s magical side is the way it manifests the physical embodiments of concepts as transcendental as Death and Destiny. Destiny has her magical Book of Destinya record that compiles everything that happened, happens and will happen in the DC Universe.

The Book of Destiny is the empirical manifestation of all DC knowledge, and its effects on the reader can range from terrifying to completely weakening. Coveted by many, anyone who possesses the book would be basically omniscient, as they would know absolutely everything, even if it came at a high price.

The Star Heart of Alan Scott

For years, the exact location of Alan Scott in the history of the Green Lantern It has always been a mysterious matter. The first Green Lantern revealed that he was in possession of what is known as the Starheart, a sentient magical entity created by the Guardians of the Universe and trapped inside a lantern. Alan Scott later discovered this lighthouse next to his ring, which was imbued with the power of Starheart contained inside.

These items provide access to some of the most powerful magic that can be found in the DC Universe, granting him mastery over the Green Flame of Life and powers that can include pass through matter or even fly.

Poseidon’s Trident

Poseidon’s Tridentwhich is so common in stories starring Aquaman, was once the weapon of the mythical Greek god ruler of the seas. Under the control of League of Justiceits owner can use it to have full control over the water or manipulate the weather at sea.

In fact, the Poseidon’s Trident It could, if its wearer wished, be used to flood lands, cause storms, or sink ships at will. Anyone who had control of Poseidon’s Trident could dominate the seas and wage war on the surfaceas the enemies of Atlantis fear.

The Spear of Destiny

The Spear of Destiny takes biblical references and it is the mythical sword that was used to cut Jesus Christ himself. Since then, it has been known as the ultimate weapon that Hitler believed would help him win World War II, a piece of hidden history that even appeared in DC Comics history.

The Spear of destiny is so powerful within the DC Universe that it is actually one of the few weapons that is capable of ending the life of the gods themselves. Not only that, but it also gives its owner a level of invulnerability against people who have magical properties. It was even used by Hitler to summon a flight of mythical Valkyries to assassinate President Roosevelt, showing why it is one of DC’s most important weapons.

Heart of Darkness

The Heart of Darkness was extracted from the pits of Apokolips. Very common in the legacy of Darkseid, the villain used it to destroy those who stood in his way. After being brought to Earth, he bonded with the vengeful spirit Eclipso, Specter’s sinister alter ego, who can bond with hosts and use them to represent the figure of evil.

Eclipso’s Heart of Darkness It contains its essence and can possess anyone who invites it in. In other words, anyone who has control over the stone runs the risk of becoming an evil celestial spirit servant of evilsomething that alone triggered the event known as the Day of Vengeance.

The Suit of Souls

The Suit of Souls has always been linked to the figure of Ragman, in a way very similar to the Katan Soultaker sword. The suit is magically sewn from the souls of some DC villains. Rory Regan’s suit can protect him from various forms of harm.

The Suit of Souls has been shown in some stories to give Regan knowledge of the beings imprisoned within it. All souls combined can imbue Ragman with powers linked to strength and endurancein addition to allowing it to fly by generating air currents.

The Helmet of Destiny

Doctor Fate is one of the most powerful wizards in comics, and it all has to thank the Helmet of Destiny and its inhabitant: the spirit of Nabu. Nabu, one of DC’s powerful Lords of Order, grants his host reality-warping powers and mastery of magic.

The Helmet of Destiny can fit anyone, but it takes a strong mind to resist Nabu’s corrupting influence, which is what makes him so dangerous. In the wrong hands, the Helmet of Destiny could create DC’s strongest villain, whose magic could even destroy Superman in seconds.

The Universal Ring

This weapon was the result of collaboration between BOOM! y DC Comics in the Green Lantern story and Planet of the Apes. The Universal Ring was a weapon created by the Guardians of the Universe. As the name suggests, the ring can channel all the powers of the various Lantern Corps and the light spectrum.

He Universal Ring allowed him to Cornelius become the most atypical hero in the universe, as several members of different Corps descended on it to take it for themselves. It is unclear if the object will ever appear in the DC’s main continuity again, but similar objects have been explored, such as Highfather’s scepter.

The Lasso of Truth

Wonder Woman is possibly the most iconic heroine of the DC Universe. It has always been known for being a formidable warrior He has a large arsenal of weapons at his disposal such as his sword, shield and bracelets. However, the most useful and powerful element of his story is the Lasso of Truth, which forces his enemies to reveal the truth and at the same time is completely indestructible.

The Lasso of Truth was forged by the Greek god Hephaestus. and the heroine has used it successfully against some of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe. The weapon could even become a threat to Dianasince it is one of its few weaknesses that its enemies can exploit if they had the mythical weapon in their hand.

