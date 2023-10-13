The top of MyAnimeList leaves us with animes with more than 2 and a half million followers and there are some absences in the top that might surprise you

Come on, let’s get fully into the world of anime, that art form that steals our hearts and leaves us glued to the couch. We are talking about series that not only become favorites, but true obsessions for some. But have you ever wondered what anime are really have they conquered the global fandom? Thanks to platforms like MyAnimeList, we can catch up and see which series take the cake in popularity.

The numbers don’t lie: More than 3 million fans at the top

The Insatiable Demand for Anime

Maybe you’re Team Naruto or maybe you lean more towards the darkness of Tokyo Ghoul. Be that as it may, these series have something in common: a fan army that supports them. But we are not talking about insignificant figures. No no. The most popular have accumulated more than 2.5 million followers on MyAnimeList, and the three queens on the podium have more than 3 million.

The ones that have everyone talking: 10 animes you should know

Attack on Titan – 3,814,832 Members on MyAnimeList

From the protective walls to the terrifying titans, this anime has left us speechless. Eren Yeager drags us on his personal crusade against the Titans, becoming one of the most unpredictable and popular series of all time.

Death Note – 3,782,284 Members on MyAnimeList

With a lethal notebook and an intellectual duel between Light and L that is not to be missed, Death Note poses ethical dilemmas while keeping us on the edge of our seats. A jewel that will never go out of style.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – 3,226,008 Miembros en MyAnimeList

The Elric brothers take us on an emotional journey with alchemy as a background. Edward and Alphonse try to unravel the mysteries of life, death, and everything in between, as they fight to restore their bodies. It’s like a masterclass how to make good anime.

One Punch Man – 3,116,116 Members on MyAnimeList

A hero who can kill any enemy with a single blow? Although it may seem boring, Saitama and his search for a worthy rival make it one of the most beloved animes with engaging humor.

Sword Art Online – 2,995,503 Members on MyAnimeList

A VRMMO that becomes a death trap. Kirito and Asuna show us that even in the most extreme circumstances, love and friendship can flourish. However, be prepared for a emotional whirlwind.

My Hero Academy – 2,993,745 Members on MyAnimeList

Izuku Midoriya’s dream of becoming a hero despite having no special abilities has turned him into a phenomenon. A school of heroes, villains and much more; this anime has taught us that we can all be heroes.

Demon Slayer – 2,893,496 Members on MyAnimeList

Tanjiro and Nezuko introduce us to a world where demons are as terrifying as they are emotional. An anime that has managed to mix action, drama and spectacular landscapes.

Naruto – 2,768,652 Members on MyAnimeList

From his dream of being Hokage to his evolution as a shinobi, Naruto is a series that has accompanied us for years and that has taught us more than one valuable lesson.

Tokyo Ghoul – 2,743,362 Members on MyAnimeList

Kaneki’s life takes a 180 degree turn when he discovers the dark world of ghouls. An anime that does not skimp on showing the shadows of humanity and the complexity of our existence.

Hunter x Hunter – 2,719,970 Members on MyAnimeList

Gon’s quest to find his father takes him down a path full of challenges and unforgettable friends. A masterpiece of the shonen genre that you cannot miss.

Do you agree with this list? Be that as it may, these animes have achieved something truly special: becoming the pillar of a global movement.