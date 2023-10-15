Do you want to know which Marvel and DC comics made history by resurrecting your favorite characters? This is the ranking

Let’s speak clearly, comics love resurrections. Whether it’s Marvel, DC or any other publisher, the truth is that nothing sells more than a good return of a fallen hero or a seemingly annihilated villain. So let’s cut to the chase and find out which are those comics that made us jump off the couch.

Thanos Quest

You’re welcome: Thanos, the Mad Titan, with his fist clenched and his “I’m going to conquer the universe” face. This guy has faced every hero there has ever been. When the villain finally falls, in an epic battle against the Avengers, it seemed that everything was said. But he returns, and he does so in “Thanos Quest”, where Death herself resurrects him. This comic becomes the start of one of the villain’s best stages.

Infinity Gauntlet

After his return in “Thanos Quest”, The Mad Titan doesn’t waste time. In “Infinity Gauntlet” not only does he confront the heroes, but Adam Warlock also returns, who becomes the key piece to stop Thanos. An instant classic that put Warlock, who had been missing for years, back on the map.

Infinite Crisis

Twenty years after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, comes Infinite Crisis to shake up the DC universe. Superman of Earth-2 and Lois Lane return from the forgotten to remind us why Superman is and will continue to be great. But be careful, we also have Alexander Luthor and Superboy-Prime as the big villains. A brilliant comic that made a new generation fall in love with Superman.

The Immortal Hulk

Of the resurrection after one of the worst stages of marvel, “The Immortal Hulk” arrives. A comic that mixes horror, psychology and the best of the emerald giant. This story becomes a masterpiece that sets the Hulk’s bar very, very high.

Captain America (Vol. 3) #1

The ’90s were bad for Captain America, but this issue redeems itself. Written by Mark Waid and with art by Ron Garneythey bring us back to the Captain we all love, facing off against Lady Deathstrike in a story of pure action.

Avengers (Vol. 3) #1-3

If we talk about epic redemptions in the world of comics, we cannot ignore the case of “Avengers (Vol. 3) #1-3”. After the controversial “Heroes Reborn,” where the Avengers and Fantastic Four were taken out of the main Marvel universe and sent into a pocket universe, the fandom was, let’s put it mildly, a little disgruntled. But then along came this gem that brought us back to Earth-616, the original home of our heroes. And who do they have to fight against? Nothing more and nothing less than against the sorceress Morgan Le Fay.

JLA: New World Order

Let’s get back to the Distinguished Competition! If you thought that the League of Justice It was out of fashion or finished, think again. Grant Morrison, along with artist Howard Porter, brought us “JLA: New World Order.” Here we not only recover the classic team with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and company, but we confront them against the Hyperclan, aliens with less than friendly intentions.

Green Lantern Corps: Recharge

This comic is pure dynamite. Resurrect the entire Green Lantern Corps, doubling the membership and bringing back favorites like Kyle Rayner and Kilowog. “Green Lantern Corps: Recharge” has it all: action, excitement and a great tribute to the concept of the Green Lantern Corps.

Batman: The Return Of Bruce Wayne

Let’s delve into one that is a gem of the DC universe: “Batman: The Return Of Bruce Wayne”. We’re not talking about a simple return here, we’re at the level of Bruce Wayne traveling back in time, folks! But hold on, there is much more. After being sent back in time thanks to Darkseid’s cosmic tricks, Bruce has to make his way through different eras. From the Paleolithic to the Wild West, and reaching the 20th century, this comic offers us a version of the bat that we have never seen before.

Animal Man (Vol 1) #1-4

And now, let’s turn the page to the king of comebacks: Grant Morrison and his impressive “Animal Man”. This is the comic that put Buddy Baker on the map like never before. But what is so special about this comic? Well, almost everything. Morrison not only brings the character back from editorial limbo, but also completely redefines his existence and gives him a new layer of complexity.

The story is deep and goes into metaphysical and existential themes, which is typical of Morrison. But what really stands out is how it plays with the fourth wall. At one point, Animal Man even comes face to face with his creator, in a move that was surprising for the time. And, as always, the script is full of humor, action and moments that will leave you speechless. “Animal Man” is more than a comic, it is a reflection on the nature of comics and fiction.