Let’s review the 10 most anticipated film premieres of October 2023. The fall season is taking over with a ton of horror installments among the most anticipated movies of October 2023. That includes some major franchise releases and highly anticipated awards contenders. Diesel Labs has exclusive data analyzing the most talked about movies of October 2023, which have been given a score based on conversations and participation on various online platforms. Therefore, it is a kind of hype counter.

Los film premieres The most interesting ones are classified based on attention signals, which are evaluated by measurements such as “likes”, “shares”, “comments” and “views” on social networks. These online engagement metrics offer crucial insight into which upcoming films are making the biggest impact on audiences before their release. This is independent of its reviews or its box office results. That is, it does not mean that they will be a success. As we say, it is an indicator of hype.

Among the new October 2023 movies Most anticipated on the Internet are reboots of horror franchises, critically acclaimed dramas, concert films, and adaptations of incredible true stories. There are many movie premieres ahead!

From David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist reboot to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the most interesting film releases of October 2023 They cover a wide variety of genres and audience interests. These are the 10 films you should take into account this month. Although we must point out that they are film premieres in the United States. International distribution may be different.

The Exorcist: Believer (October 6, 2023)Moon Killers (October 20, 2023)Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (October 13, 2023)Five Nights at Freddy’s (October 27, 2023)Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (October 6, 2023)The Business of Pain (October 27, 2023)Reptiles (October 6, 2023)Wall Street Blow (October 6, 2023)When Evil Stalks (October 27, 2023)Wings white (October 25, 2023)