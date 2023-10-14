We show you which are the most popular series based on video games.

Halo is one of the most successful series on Paramount+

Just as there are the best anime based on video games, there are also animated or live action series that are inspired by game titles very popular worldwide. Beyond the playability, graphics and style they have, it is also important to have a good story that makes the player feel like part of the universe. Indeed, thanks to this, series of this category have been created.

Sometimes the universes of some series Video games are so extensive that they can have alternative stories or many spin-offs of interesting characters. In this way, a cinematic performance or in series format is the best What can be done to expand the knowledge of fans who want to know more about the franchises. Due to this, in the following list we show you what are the best series inspired by video games until now.

What are the most popular series based on video games?

Of course, when it comes to choosing a series as such, it is a complicated issue because there are many that have an incredible story and script. However, some have exceeded expectations and become so successful that even people who haven’t played the games know about them. If you want to know what they are, below we leave you each one of them.

Sonic Prime

The most famous blue hedgehog in the world has his own series of 3D animation on Netflix that shows us an epic and fun adventure. Here we follow Sonic and his friends to save the multiverse from an unknown threat, while he discovers his true destiny as a hero. Currently, the series has a total of 24 episodes and it is directed by the Canadian studio WildBrain, who have also given it an incredible graphic appearance.

Pokémon

The Pokémon franchise has been delighting fans for more than 20 years with its animated series, which chronicle the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his friends, who want to become professional Pokémon trainers. Therefore, here we can see the different regions of this world, from Kanto to Galar, featuring hundreds of creatures who face each other in exciting combats.

¡El show de Cuphead!

Based on the hit 2017 indie game, The Cuphead Show! recreates the classic style from the 1930s cartoons. The series follows the misadventures of Cuphead and Mugman, two brothers who must pay a debt to the devil after losing a bet at your casinojust as it happens in the video game.

Castlevania

One of the most critically acclaimed series is undoubtedly Castlevania, an adaptation of the legendary Konami game that follows the vampire hunter Trevor Belmont, the speaker Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s son, Alucard. These three join forces in order to stop the evil Dracula. The series combines action, horror, drama and black humor, with a smart script and characters that give a lot of life to this universe.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

We are facing one of the best video game series on Netflix of all time and it is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. It all starts with a young man who lives on the streets of Night City and, after several unfortunate events, he decides become a mercenary outlaw who uses cybernetic implants to survive (an edgerunner). His story is very moving because of all the changes that the protagonist undergoes due to the hard life he has had.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Another interesting anime series is Dota: Dragon’s Blood, which is inspired by the Dota 2 universe. In this case it focuses on Davion, a dragon knight who finds himself involved in a war between the forces of good and evil. The series explores mythology and history of the world of Dotawith other characters that accompany the protagonist, such as Mirana, Luna or Invoker.

Arcane: League of Legends

League of Legends: Arcane is set in the past of the world of Runeterra and focuses on the origins of two iconic champions like Jinx and Vi. The plot shows how these two sisters were separated by conflicts between the cities of Piltover and Zaunas well as the explanation of how their destinies crossed again.

Halo

There is no doubt that Halo is one of the most famous and successful video game sagas in history. Well, it has su propia serie live action on Paramount+, which explains the story of the Master Chief in detail. Throughout his journey, the ultimate soldier must face the alien threat of the Covenant and the secrets of the ancient Forerunners.

The Witcher

Regarding The Witcher, it is based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and on CD Projekt Red games, who have created a rich and complex world where humans, monsters and magic coexist. The plot follows Geralt of Rivia, a witcher of the Wolf Academy who is dedicated to hunting creatures for money. However, their destiny is intertwined with that of Princess Ciri and the sorceress Yennefer, so they must complement each other to survive the enemies that pursue them.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is one of the best live action adaptations we have seen so far, as it is based on a heartbreaking story about the survival in a post-apocalyptic world. In this installment you can see the two iconic survivors who must cross the United States in search of a possible cure for the infection that has wiped out almost all of humanity.

Its great success is due to the team behind it, because it has the game creator involvement, Neil Druckmann and the director of the Chernobyl series, Craig Mazin. Furthermore, the actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey They are responsible for playing Joel Miller and Ellie Williams.

