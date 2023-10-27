We are already in Halloween, the time when lovers of terror enjoy a good plan at home in good company or alone with a marathon of films and series of the genre.

This plan is made much easier thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix, as you have a wide range of content at your disposal with which to spend a great evening.

However, with so many titles available one can go crazy deciding what to watch that day, something that becomes more complicated the more people are signed up for the plan.

But that is no longer a problem because today, at HobbyCine, we leave you our recommendation with what we consider to be right now the 10 best Netflix series and movies to watch on Halloween 2023.

Netflix movies and series to watch on Halloween:

The Fall of the House of Usher

Netflix

We start the list with one of the most recent releases in NetflixThe Fall of the House of Usher, the new series by Mike Flanagan which in turn represents the director’s last collaboration with the platform after his agreement with Prime Video.

Starring, among others, Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Mark Hamill, the series follows a young gentleman who one day receives an invitation from his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, to visit his gloomy old lady. Mansion.

Soon everything turns upside down when heThe heirs of the Usher family begin to die one by oneso patriarch Roderick Usher has to find the killer while coming face to face with a ghost from his past.

Our review of The Fall of the House of Usher

Veronica

Within the best Netflix movies for Halloween We have Verónica, a Spanish film directed by Paco Plaza starring Sandra Escacena, Bruna González, Claudia Placer, Iván Chavero, Ana Torrent and Consuelo Trujillo, among others.

Based on real events, the plot of the film takes place in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas during the early 90s and follows the story of Verónica, a 15-year-old teenager who one day sneaks with her friends into the basement of her school. to make a seance with a Ouija board with fatal results.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

When she returns home, the young woman She begins to experience paranormal events and is besieged by terrifying supernatural presences that threaten to harm her entire family..

The strong point of the film is that it is based on the real case included in the first police report in Spain where an officer certifies having witnessed paranormal activity in Verónica’s apartment. And of course the scene that takes place at that moment gives quite a bad vibe.

Our review of Veronica

Vigilante

Netflix

Another of the series to stand out on Netflix to enjoy this Halloween is Vigilante, a production created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy whose cast is headlined by Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts.

Inspired by real events, The series captures the terror that the Brannock family experiences from someone who calls himself “The Watcher”. The sinister letters they receive are just the beginning and soon the neighborhood’s disturbing secrets begin to come to light.

The lighthouse

It cannot be missing among the best Netflix movies for Halloween The Lighthouse, the feature film by Robert Eggers starring the impressive Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

In a very Lovcraftian style, the film takes place on a remote and mysterious island in New England in the 1890s and follows the story of two lighthouse keepers who work together and completely isolated in the lighthouse.

Veteran lighthouse keeper Thomas Wake and his young assistant Ephraim Winslow have to live together for four weeks while keeping the lighthouse in good condition until the replacement arrives.

However, Distrust soon takes its toll on the lighthouse keepers and their sanity, leaving aside any hint of coexistence between them..

Our review of The Lighthouse

Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities

Netflix

Created by one of the masters of horror, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology series that features a cast of the likes of F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson and Rupert Grint, among many others.

With inspirations from other geniuses of the genre such as HP Lovecraft, this series collects various self-contained stories of the most macabre made by the directors of Babadook, Splice, Mandy and many more.

Our review of Guillermo del Toro’s The Cabinet of Curiosities

The fog

Another of the horror films available on Netflix to watch on Halloween is The Fog, a film directed by Frank Darabont starring Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, André Braugher, Toby Jones and William Sadler, among others.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, the film’s plot begins with a thick fog that begins to envelop a small town in Maine. However, Anyone who enters it will end up falling victim to dangerous creatures that live inside..

Under this premise we are introduced to David Drayton, a man who finds his son trapped in a supermarket with other residents when the fog appears.

David tries to seek help from those present to find a way out. But not everyone is for the same job and Internal conflicts soon begin to arise within the group as creatures lurk from outside…

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Netflix

In the field of anime we find among the Netflix horror series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, an anthology based on the stories of the famous mangaka Junji Ito, directed by Shinobu Tagashira.

From Photographs (from the famous saga Tom) a The intruderthere are a total of 20 self-contained stories collected in this season, some scarier than others. An ideal option if you are looking for something quick to see.

Our review of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

The Haunting of Hill House

Netflix

Created by Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Hill House is a self-contained miniseries starring Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Mckenna Grace and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, among others.

Its plot revolves around a group of brothers who grow up in what ends up becoming the most famous haunted house in the country.

Once adults, the brothers are forced to reunite in their childhood mansion after a tragedy, where Soon the family will have to face the ghosts of the past.

Our review of The Haunting of Hill House

Marianne

Directed by Samuel Bodin, Marianne is a horror miniseries starring, among others, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, Mireille Herbstmeyer, Alban Lenoir and Mehdi Meskar.

The plot of the series revolves around Emma, ​​a writer whose stories have a witch named Marianne as the main character.

That witch had appeared in his dreams since his adolescence and, now, It seems that everything he writes about her comes true..

Realizing this, the novelist decides to return to her hometown to confront the demons of the past that inspire her.

Our review of Marianne

A peaceful place

Directed and starring John Krasinski, A Quiet Place is a disturbing horror film whose cast includes Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward, Leon Russom and Doris McCarthy.

Tells the story of a family trying to survive in silence from the threat of mysterious human-eating creatures that guide themselves through sound.

Things get more complicated as the time for the woman to give birth approaches, so the family has to design a good shelter that completely muffles the sound.

Our review of A Quiet Place

So far our review of the 10 best Netflix series and movies to watch on Halloween 2023. If you want other recommendations to spend a good scary evening, here we leave you the 10 best horror movies based on real events.