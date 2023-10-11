Dust off the living room table because we bring you the definitive list to discover which card game you can’t miss on your next geek night

BoardGameGeek has ruled, folks. It is as if the Oracle of Delphi, but in a geek version, enlightened us with his predictions about which are the best card board games that we must try yes or yes.

And since at La Casa de EL we cannot ignore such a divine sign, here we bring you the definitive ranking. So prepare the dice, shuffle the cards, and get comfortable, because this is about to get interesting.

The 10 Best Card Board Games

Imagine leading a civilization through the centuries. No, we’re not talking about a new Age of Empires DLC! Is Through the Ages: A New History of Civilization who takes the cake. This 2015 game is a masterpiece that makes you feel like an authentic historical leader, developing tactics and strategies to make your empire flourish.

It follows very closely 7 Wonders Duelalso from 2015. This game throws you into a strategic battle of wits and skill against your opponent. Forget arguments as a couple over deciding where to have dinner; What is decided here is the destiny of your civilization.

But hey, if birds are your thing and ornithology turns you on, Why not check out Wingspan? Released in 2019, this game invites you to be the best bird keeper in the world. It may not be the most conventional plot, but its mechanics and design will catch you.

And if you’re more into the Lovecraft thing, Arkham Horror LCG he offers you a cooperative experience full of monsters and mysteries. Released in 2016, here you will face unimaginable horrors in the universe created by HP Lovecraft.

A delight for fans of board building games is Everdell. This 2018 title immerses you in a fantastic world where you must build your own city. With an aesthetic that seems straight out of a fairy tale, we assure you that you will be hooked.

But if what you want is high seas adventuredo not miss Crew 2: Deep Sea Mission of 2021. This game takes you to the bottom of the ocean in search of a lost treasure. And if you are left wanting more, Crew also offers an amazing space journey.

For lovers of the Marvel universe, Marvel Champions LCG is a heroic experience that you can’t miss. Published in 2019, you can embody your favorite superhero and fight against the most emblematic villains in comics.

If you prefer something else serene but equally challenging, Underwater Cities of 2018 invites you to build the next Atlantis. It’s a mix of strategy and construction that will keep you busy for hours.

Last but not least, we have Android: Netrunner from 2012. A cyberpunk classic that immerses you in a dystopian future.

BoardGameGeek, the temple of geeks

This web portal, which has been since 2000, is much more than just a review site. It is a passionate community where players from all over the world can discuss, rate and even sell games. In addition to rankings, it offers forums, articles and an exhaustive database that is like the “IMDb” for board games. Come on, it’s the place where every fan wants to get lost.

So there you have it, these are the 10 grails of board card games according to the sacred BoardGameGeek. Whether you’re a strategy veteran or a thrill-seeking newbie, there’s something here for everyone. So make space on the shelf, these games cannot be missing from your collection.