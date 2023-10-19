Update October 19: we have eliminated several models and included others that have just been released and, therefore, seem more interesting to us.

It seems that desktop computers have been left only for gamers. Laptops and tablets constantly fight for users’ attentionespecially when it comes to work, study and multitasking.

And it is that tablets are gaining more and more ground. Much of the credit goes to Apple, but it is no longer necessary to buy an iPad to enjoy an excellent tablet: There are Android models as capable or more capable than the iPad Pro at very affordable pricessome with a pencil and others designed to consume video and series.

So yes, 2023 is a great year to make the leap to the Android tablet and enjoy this portable device that offers so many possibilities and increasingly more power among the most affordable models.

And since there are Android tablets from all kinds of brands and for all tastes, we are going to help you by telling you which are the 10 best Android tablets you can buy in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the largest and most powerful tablets on the market. A device capable of offering you the best, at a fairly expensive price.

This is the clearest alternative to the iPad Pro with Android, both in terms of design and power, a tablet that takes Android to levels never seen before. The latest renewal, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra tablet, is still arriving in stores, but our first impressions have been excellent.

It is, without a doubt, the best Android tablet on the market, starting with its spectacular screen, on par with the best Apple MacBooks, through its unbeatable specifications such as its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the best of Qualcomm, or its 12 GB of RAM.

The icing on the cake is its huge battery of almost 12,000 mAh to provide good autonomy to its huge high-resolution screen and powerful hardware. Of course, it is the most expensive model, although we will soon begin to see offers.

Xiaomi Pad 6

The new Xiaomi tablet becomes an option to consider if you are looking for a tablet with good value for money and that does not fall short of power.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 was already a fantastic option when choosing a tablet to study, but the new Xiaomi Pad 6 is even better. According to our in-depth analysis, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is one of the most balanced tablets on the market at an affordable price that also tends to drop.

It doesn’t stand out in anything, but it doesn’t fail in any section either, which is usually what’s important. It has an excellent design, a sound that has impressed us, and hardware that is only surpassed by the iPad, which costs much more.

Combine it with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse and you have a good laptop with an excellent screen with the advantages of a tablet for reading notes or making annotations on a PDF, for example.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the most powerful tablets on the market and is part of the family of the best tablets in the Android ecosystem.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet is cheaper because it incorporates the incredible 120 Hz OLED panel that we find in the Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. If you like classic size models of 11″ or less and do not You care so much about the quality of the rear camera, the Galaxy Tab S9 will be a great tablet and one of the best that exists on Android.

The main difference between all Samsung S9 tablets is the screen size, because they are all more than powerful with the best of Qualcomm.

You also have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus model, whose main difference is the screen size, which reaches 12.4″ and a larger battery to take advantage of the resulting extra space. In the case of the Plus, as in the the Ultra, the camera is double and somewhat better.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad

Features and price of Redmi Pad, Redmi’s affordable tablet that comes with a 10.6-inch screen and Android 12.

One of the latest Xiaomi tablets is a really economical option for those looking to control their expenses. Is about Redmi Tabthe first tablet to arrive in Spain under the name of the cheap Redmi brand.

It is a tablet with 10.61 inch 90Hz screena MediaTek Helio G99 processor, an 8000 mAh battery with good autonomy and a simple, but striking design with some colors.

It has 4 speakers to be able to listen to any video or music well. It also has two 8 Mpx cameras, both on the back and the front, where it is a wide angle to be able to see more of you.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad SE

Tablet with an 11-inch screen, whose processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G and has an 8,000 mAh battery with 10 W charging, as well as WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type C and 4 stereo speakers.

It is very cheap, less than 200 euros, and we like it because it is a very balanced economical tablet where no material, screen or sound has been spared to reduce costs. It is not the most powerful, obviously, but you do not have to need the best processor for your daily use. If you want a tablet for occasional use or, mainly, to watch videos, but you want a good product, get this Redmi Pad SE.

realme Pad

There is no doubt that the arrival of realme and Xiaomi to the tablet sector has revitalized it a lot, although their two models are aimed at very different segments.

The realme Pad is cheaper, since it costs less than 200 euros, but its performance is quite good as we have been able to prove in its analysis, which has left us very satisfied.

It boasts an excellent 2K screen, good sound and Mediatek Helio G80 processor, so it will even help you play many Android games.

For having it, it even has fast charging at 18W, so in terms of quality-price ratio there are few models that are as competitive.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung continues to be one of the most important tablet manufacturers in all segments, which is why it renews practically all of its models annually, with special emphasis on the entry-level range.

The latest of its creations in this price range is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, available for less than 200 euros and which we have also been able to analyze in depth.

Although a little behind in terms of power than other similar models, it more than compensates with the sound and display quality, which make it a tablet designed for viewing multimedia content.

Amazon Fire HD 10

New 2021 version of the Amazon tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, 3 GB of RAM and options of 32 GB and 64 GB of expandable storage with a microSD card.

Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s newest and star tablet. It is a very affordable alternative to other tablets from different brands, since you can buy it for only 149 euros. Clear.

It is a simple but very capable tablet, with a new faster processor, USB-C connection, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0 and headphone jack. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Highlights its battery, which promises up to 12 hours of autonomy. An impressive figure for a tablet of less than 150 euros. Your Android system is modified by Amazon to include all your applicationsalthough not Google Play.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested and analyzed it in depth and it has a lot to say in the world of Android tablets.

Honor Pad 8

2K FullView screen and Snapdragon 680 as a processor. This tablet is perfect for watching movies and series thanks to the fact that it also has eight speakers.

Although Honor once collaborated very closely with Huawei, both firms have now separated, and that is good news because it means that Honor devices do have Google mobile services.

The Honor Pad 8 boasts, for example, a 2K screen, no less than eight speakers and quite good fluidity for its price, and with full Android, without tricks or cardboard.

The design is striking, metallic and elegant, always giving the feeling of being a premium product and not a low-cost tablet.

Chuwi HiPad XP

The tablet has a 10.5″ screen, similar to that of an iPad, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, the best format for browsing and working, and Full HD resolution. You can see more tablets with this screen size , our favorite, in our selection of the best 10-inch tablets.

Obviously we don’t have an AMOLED panel or the best colors on the market, but it is not a bad panel. Its four speakers are the first of its many surprises, since they sound quite good and at high volume, and turn the tablet into a good device for watching YouTube videos, series or movies on the couch.

Inside, the Unisoc T616 processor and, above all, its 6 GB of RAM offer sufficient performance to run Android 12 without problems, although its graphics card limits the frame rate per second of the most demanding games. Its 128 GB of internal memory, expandable with a microSD card, will allow you to store hundreds of movies if you need it.

The best thing, however, is its great autonomy as it has efficient hardware and a huge 7,000 mAh battery.