The Joker or the Penguin have already had several forays outside of the world of Batman, so here we present 10 villains who should have their miniseries

Why limit ourselves to the usual archenemies? The Batman universe is a world full of villains beyond the Joker and the Penguin. Yes, they have their charm, but what about those who remain in the shadows? Those villains who could lead their own story as protagonists without needing the Dark Knight, and today we tell you which ones should be chosen to have their own comic series.

Clayface, a drama in clay. This enemy is like a clay Hulk that offers us a narrative full of tragedy and visual possibilities. He envisions a comic exploring her attempts at redemption and the search for a cure for his condition.

Talia al Ghul, the other half. She has been more than a villain; She has been a mother and lover, but always in the shadow of Batman or her father, Ra’s al Ghul. A series that delves into her thoughts and ambitions would be a refreshing twist.

Riddler, the unfocused genius. Although the Riddler has already appeared in popular culture in series and movies, he has never had the opportunity to be the absolute protagonist in a comic. Who wouldn’t want to see him try to keep his goals and priorities in order, something that he has so far failed to achieve?

The fearsome Professor Pyg. He may be a newer character in the world of Batman, but his horror and brutality could fill pages and pages. He’s not the type of villain that sells easily, but he certainly has the potential to become one of Batman’s most disturbing threats.

The enigmatic Court of Owls. After its shocking debut in the New 52 era, the Tribunal has captured the imagination of fans. Their story still has a lot to tell, and it would be interesting to see a series dedicated to them, addressing the rich history hidden in the shadows of Gotham.

Two Faces, the divided man. Harvey Dent is not only a villain, he is also a victim of his circumstances. A comic dedicated to him could delve into his internal struggles, his desire for justice, and his inevitable descent into crime.

Scarecrow, terror personified. Jonathan Crane has a lot to offer beyond his fear-inducing substances. A comic could focus on his personal history and his peculiar relationship with fear, showing unexplored facets of the character.

Jeremiah Arkham and the iconic prison. Behind the bars of Arkham Asylum there are countless stories. Jeremiah, as a descendant of the Arkham family, could star in a series that delves into the dark passageways of this place and the future villains that may emerge from there.

Bane, beyond the man who broke the bat. With a story rich in details and a starring role in recent events such as the death of Alfred, Bane could sustain his own series, showing his life beyond being a Batman antagonist.

Owlman, the evil version of Batman. As an alternate version of Bruce Wayne in another universe, Owlman could have a series that explores his own Gotham City and the DC universe from his twisted perspective.

So you know, the Batman universe is a breeding ground for complex characters who deserve to be more than mere shadows of the Dark Knight. Are you ready to discover his stories? Let’s hope DC Comics listens to our pleas and dares to give them the comic series they deserve!