We should make no bones about it: the electric car is on the rise. This also applies in our country, where almost 20 percent of all newly registered cars this year were purely electric. That is already 8 percent more than the year before, but that rapid increase also makes it clear that about ten years ago there were hardly any EVs on our roads. As a result, it may not be easy to say how the components of such an electric car will withstand the test of time, and people are especially concerned about the life of the battery.

Fast charging up to 100 percent

To find out whether these concerns are justified, the ADAC – the German counterpart of our VAB – dared to do an endurance test with an electric Volkswagen ID.3. That was one of the Pro S type, which had a 77 kWh battery under the bottom that you also find in many other electric VW products. The ID.3 was in service for two and a half years and passed through the hands of various drivers, who together put 100,000 kilometers on the EV’s odometer. The car was not spared during those kilometers, because in order to reach the 100,000 milestone as quickly as possible, the battery was regularly quickly charged to 100 percent capacity. Volkswagen recommends only doing this up to 80 percent if you want to extend the life of the battery pack.

Afterwards, colleagues from ADAC’s Test and Technology Center thoroughly examined the car. They examined, among other things, the so-called State of Health of the battery, which indicates how much usable capacity remains. In the case of this ID.3, after 2.5 years and 100,000 kilometers, this was still 93 percent of what the battery could have stored in power from the factory. For reference, Volkswagen’s warranty terms promise that 70 percent of the original battery capacity will remain after 100,000 miles. In short: no bad report for this ID.3.