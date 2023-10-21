When sharing our WiFi password we have to write down a long sequence of characters, and among the wide variety of characters there are uppercase and lowercase letters, and that can cause confusion.

Microsoft knows this very well, and the latest version of Windows 11 on the Canary channel has introduced the ability to view and share WiFi passwords using QR codes.

Thanks to this Windows 11 will allow you to quickly and easily from the settings, not only show you the password, but also generate a QR code for the selected network.

This will allow us to connect a new device without selecting the network or writing its long and complicated password.

“In Settings, when you view your WiFi password in WiFi properties, we now display a QR code so you can more easily share it with others. “We also display a QR code when you set up a mobile hotspot to share your network connection.”

This is how the QR code is generated to share the WiFi password

So, to see a WiFi password in Windows 11, and for the QR code to appear, you must do the following:

Open settings and go to the section called “network and internet”. Now you need to click on WiFi and then go to “manage known networks”. You simply select the network you need and click on the view option next to “view WiFi security key”.

After that, Windows 11 will show a window with the WiFi password and a QR code.

In addition to the above, this preview version of Windows 11 also shows a small animation when we connect to a WiFi network or make a wired connection.