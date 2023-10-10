Many students in the Canary Islands will have an unexpectedly long weekend this week: the island Government has announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday the 11th and Friday the 13th due to the heat wave that much of the archipelago is facing.

Classes cancelled. The Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Physical Activity and Sports of the Canary Islands, Poli Suárez, announced this morning the suspension of classes: “the situation in many centers in the Canary Islands is unsustainable,” he explained. The measure will affect both teaching and non-teaching activities.

The announcement came after complaints from some educational centers that they did not have the means to deal with the heat and that there had been cases of students fainting due to excessive temperatures. Complaints that reached the point of becoming demonstrations in some of the educational centers of the Autonomous Community.

A heat wave in October. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday the 16th, when the heat wave should begin to subside. Throughout the rest of the week, however, the Canary Islands will have to face a heat wave that has forced AEMET to put six of the seven main islands of the archipelago under warning (only La Palma and some areas of Tenerife and Gran Canary Islands are freed from the alert; the situation will also improve in Lanzarote).

During these days the maximum temperatures have exceeded 38º in several parts of the archipelago. There are also numerous stations that have recorded minimum temperatures above 25º throughout these days.

The heat wave suffered in the Canary Islands does not only bring high temperatures. As the regional executive recalled, the haze and the risk of fires aggravate the situation. This morning we also knew that the central government had redeployed the UME in response to the reactivation of the fire in Tenerife.

Anomalous situation. Even in an anomalously warm year like 2023, the temperatures we are experiencing in the months of September and October are shocking for many. No wonder: the beginning of this month was the warmest in 73 years. The “San Miguel summer,” if it ever existed, this year has been nothing more than another week of a meteorological summer that has already lasted far beyond the astronomical summer.

Despite everything, it seems that change is coming for the Iberian Peninsula: an atmospheric river brings humidity and with it will come the change in the dominant pattern of recent weeks. This change will likely occur on Friday.

Notice for the future. In the longer term, the situation in the Canary Islands can serve as a warning of what the future “new normal” could be. Weather patterns affect our daily lives, the heat makes us sleep worse, affecting our health, but also our work and educational performance.

Changes in climate will require adaptation, and the case of the Canary Islands could become not the exception but the rule in the future.

This without overlooking that a good part of the problem originates from insufficient infrastructure when it comes to protecting students from the heat, a problem that is not exclusive to the Canary Islands or the educational context: as extreme temperatures spread it will be necessary to adapt the infrastructure. to adapt them, for example to summers that last several months longer than necessary.

Imagen | Magic K